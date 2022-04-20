comscore Krafton announces BGMI-based webtoons in India: Check details
BGMI fans can now watch webtoons that are based on the game: Check details

Krafton and Pratilipi aim to offer original content in a range of regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi

BGMI BMOC

Krafton's new BGMI-based comics will be launched in different Indian languages. (Image: BGR India)

Krafton Inc, the maker of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)  has announced the release of three webtoons based on the battle royale game BGMI on Wednesday. The company has partnered with a digital storytelling platform called Pratilipi to create these webtoons. Also Read - BGMI maker Krafton bans over 40,000 account for cheating: Check details

According to a statement by Krafton, the webtoons that will go live include the first six episodes of Night of Silence, Retreats and 100, each portrayed in different genres: thriller, fantasy, and action, respectively. The new webtoons will be based on the world of BGMI and they will be showcasing different stories. Krafton claims this new experience will give BGMI fans with an immersive experience beyond the game. In order to cater to a bigger audience, the webtoons will be released in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi. Users will be able to access this localized content on the Pratilipi Comics App. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games that will make you forget BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, New State

Krafton’s webtoons are already popular in countries like Taiwan, the United States, and France.  Krafton and Pratilipi aim to offer original content in a range of regional languages to Pratilipi’s audience of 30 million monthly readers. Also Read - PUBG Mobile maker Krafton bans over 66,000 accounts for cheating

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton Inc. India says, “At KRAFTON, our core focus lies in giving our fans an interesting and exclusive gaming experience through our characters, storytelling, and various in-games practices. We have an extremely dedicated fan base that takes deep interest in following the worlds we create. Our association with Pratilipi is an extension of our vision of providing stimulating experiences to the fans. We are happy to partner with Pratilipi and look forward to reaching these readers with interesting content that enables them to stay connected with our universe.”

Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Founder, Pratilipi said, “One of the first things that excited me about the webtoons is the author’s ability to create vast new universes a reader could get lost in. We are delighted to be able to offer BGMI IP-based universe content exclusively on Pratilipi and enable Indian gamers to explore the lore and history of the BGMI Universe. Webtoons are a creative way of storytelling and are gaining immense interest but by localizing content for Indian audiences, we are pleased to offer this vast universe of content to regional language audiences.”

Episodes of BGMI Webtoons

One of the stories, called Night of Silence, is a mystery thriller revolving around the story of Leah who suspects the sudden demise of her father is the result of foul intentions and digs deeper to unravel the mystery.

The second Webtoon named 100 is a survival-action webtoon that begins with a National Intelligence Service agent trying to find a missing lawmaker participating in a survival game on an abandoned island where the chance of survival is just one percent.

The third webtoon The Retreats- The Prince and the Pauper is a fantasy webtoon about a Retreat resident who loses his identity and how he overcomes a variety of struggles to fight back and recover all that he has lost along the way.

Krafton Inc. had also unveiled eight localized videos in partnership with Pratilipi including Ground Zero, a live-action short film; Mysteries Unknown, an investigative “docu-series” offering conversations with insiders and experts to explore the backstory behind the Battlegrounds; and videos offering gamers lore of the islands of Erangel and Miramar. Alongside video content, Pratilipi also hosts comic series and short stories including the Sanhok Saga and The Ghosts of Miramar.

  Published Date: April 20, 2022 12:22 PM IST

