Krafton banned around 1 lakh BGMI accounts in a week: Here's why

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular mobile games in India with millions of people playing the game daily. This leaves the game open to a lot of malice filled characters, who try to cheat to win games. To keep the game fair and fun for everyone, Krafton has a lot of strict countermeasures in place for illegal programs and activities. The company also keeps on regularly banning accounts of such agents. Also Read - Facebook couldn't make it to good books again this year, and we aren't surprised

Krafton via a post on BGMI’s official website revealed that it has banned 99,583 accounts for using illegal programs between December 13 and December 19. All of these accounts have been permanently banned. The list of banned accounts has also been published by the company in PDF format. The company has not revealed the hacks or cheats any of these accounts were using. Also Read - Google disables feature after it incorrectly warned millions of people about a storm

To recall, Krafton banned over 1,42,000 players from the popular battle royale game between December 6 and December 12. Also Read - India may lose billions in economic value if it auctions spectrum in 28 GHz band for 5G: Report

The company has said that it strives to implement strong sanctions inside of the game to promote fair play. It has the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs to provide players with a pleasant gaming environment.

Krafton has had a past of banning players if they download the game from illegal channels or have illegal auxiliary programmes running on the device. The company before implementing a ban first sends players a notice and allows them to perform repairs to remove any unwanted data.

The number of accounts Krafton is banning has been lowering. To put this into perspective, the company banned over 1,57,000 accounts between November 17 and November 23, this number fell to 1,42,000 players between December 6 and December 12. And now, it has fallen even further to 99,583 accounts between December 13 and December 19.

In other news, BGMI will shut down data transfers from PUBG Mobile on December 31, so if you are one who has not transferred data then better be fast.