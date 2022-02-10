Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details

Krafton banned over 1,70,000 Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) accounts in two weeks ending February 6. All of the accounts were banned under strict countermeasures the company is undertaking against cheaters who negatively impact gameplay experience for other players. To recall, the company back in December announced that it will permanently ban devices that cheaters use. Also Read - BGMI 1.8.5 update releasing soon: New character, map, features, and more details

Krafton via an official blog post has announced that it banned 1,71,188 BGMI accounts between January 24 and February 6. Besides announcing the number of banned accounts, the company has also published a list of all the accounts that were banned during the two weeks in purview.

Inside of the blog post, Krafton states "Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment."

Krafton bans BGMI accounts if it finds players using an unofficial version of the game downloaded from an illegal source. It also bans accounts if players are found to be using any auxiliary programs/cheats to provide them with an edge in the game.

To recall, Krafton banned around 50,000 BGMI accounts between January 10 and January 16. It banned over 70,000 accounts between January 3 and January 9. Between December 27 and January 2 the company banned over 71,000 accounts. 60,000 accounts were banned between December 20 and December 26 and around 1,00,000 accounts were banned between December 13 and December 19.

All of the 1,71,188 BGMI accounts banned between January 24 and February 6, have also got banned on the devices being used to cheat. To recall, Krafton back in December announced that it will ban devices used by players to cheat in BGMI along with their accounts. Earlier, the company only banned the accounts used to cheat inside of the game.