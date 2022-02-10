comscore Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details
News

Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details

Gaming

All of the 1,71,188 BGMI accounts banned between January 24 and February 6, have also got banned on the devices being used to cheat.

BGMI-October-2021-update

(Image: Krafton)

Krafton banned over 1,70,000 Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) accounts in two weeks ending February 6. All of the accounts were banned under strict countermeasures the company is undertaking against cheaters who negatively impact gameplay experience for other players. To recall, the company back in December announced that it will permanently ban devices that cheaters use. Also Read - BGMI 1.8.5 update releasing soon: New character, map, features, and more details

Krafton via an official blog post has announced that it banned 1,71,188 BGMI accounts between January 24 and February 6. Besides announcing the number of banned accounts, the company has also published a list of all the accounts that were banned during the two weeks in purview. Also Read - New State Mobile update: Multiple changes will be made to in-game vehicles

Inside of the blog post, Krafton states “Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment.” Also Read - Krafton makes its first investment in India-based game developer Nautilus Mobile

Krafton bans BGMI accounts if it finds players using an unofficial version of the game downloaded from an illegal source. It also bans accounts if players are found to be using any auxiliary programs/cheats to provide them with an edge in the game.

To recall, Krafton banned around 50,000 BGMI accounts between January 10 and January 16. It banned over 70,000 accounts between January 3 and January 9. Between December 27 and January 2 the company banned over 71,000 accounts. 60,000 accounts were banned between December 20 and December 26 and around 1,00,000 accounts were banned between December 13 and December 19.

All of the 1,71,188 BGMI accounts banned between January 24 and February 6, have also got banned on the devices being used to cheat. To recall, Krafton back in December announced that it will ban devices used by players to cheat in BGMI along with their accounts. Earlier, the company only banned the accounts used to cheat inside of the game.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 1:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?
Features
Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?
How to watch full episodes of Shark Tank India for free

How To

How to watch full episodes of Shark Tank India for free

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month

Telecom

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

Telecom

Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details

Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Related Topics

Related Stories

Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details

Gaming

Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details
BGMI 1.8.5 update release soon: New character, map, features, more details

Gaming

BGMI 1.8.5 update release soon: New character, map, features, more details
New State Mobile update: Multiple changes will be made to in-game vehicles

Gaming

New State Mobile update: Multiple changes will be made to in-game vehicles
Krafton makes its first investment in India-based game developer Nautilus Mobile

Gaming

Krafton makes its first investment in India-based game developer Nautilus Mobile
PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

Gaming

PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Halo of Music इमोट समेत कई रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

वनप्लस का सस्ता 5G फोन 17 फरवरी को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

गेम में चीटिंग करने वालों पर Krafton सख्त, बैन किए 1.7 लाख अकाउंट्स

एयरटेल के रिचार्ज फिर से होंगे महंगे, कंपनी ने दिए संकेत

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (10 February): रिडीम करें ये कोड्स और जीतें कई फ्री आइटम

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month
Telecom
Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month
Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

Telecom

Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022
Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details

Gaming

Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details
Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more

Apps

Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers