Krafton partners with Badshah and Raftaar for PUBG New State official anthems
News

Krafton partners with Badshah and Raftaar for PUBG New State official anthems

Gaming

Apart from the song partnerships, Krafton has also unveiled an interesting dance challenge, announced the launch of a web series and other unique collaborations with Indian creators and influencers.

PUBG New State

Krafton has partnered with Sony Music India has announced the launch of exclusive content and interesting collaborations, which will be making their way into PUBG: New State. Under the partnership, the new “Bad Boy x Bad Girl” song by Badshah featuring Nikhita Gandhi will be used in content sponsored by Krafton. Apart from this, the company is also collaborating with rapper Raftaar to bring an exclusive song for PUBG: New State, which alongside “Bad Boy x Bad Girl” will act as an anthem to the game in India. Also Read - PUBG New State restoring accounts after blocking them temporarily

Apart from the song partnerships, Krafton has also unveiled an interesting dance challenge, announced the launch of a web series and other unique collaborations with Indian creators and influencers. Also Read - PUBG New State players on Android may not be able to play the game due to this reason

PUBG: New State dance challenge

The company is currently hosting a dance challenge, where people can upload their shot of the New State dance using the PUBG: New State filter on Instagram with the hashtags #NewStateStyle and #PUBGNewState. The company has set a prize pool of $5,000, which will be distributed in the form of Google Play Store gift cards. Also Read - BGMI players can now claim Mirror World Lobby Theme as Krafton releases hotfix for 1.7 update

New web series

On the back of the successful launch of PUBG: New State, Krafton has also announced the launch of a new web series, called New State Chronicles. The web series will feature a list of Indian celebrities and influencers including Awez Darbar, Kaneez Surka, Kubbra, Mortal, Mr. Faizu, Raftaar, Rannvijay Singha, Rohan, Scout, The Great Kali and The Sound Blaze.

The web series will premiere next month as a three-part show.

Krafton has also collaborated with several other Indian influencers and content creators including Bhuvan Bam, Viraj Ghelani and more. All of these influencers and content creators will be posting content respective to the game on their respective channels and on PUBG: New State India’s official Instagram handle.

  • Published Date: November 26, 2021 6:08 PM IST

