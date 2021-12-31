comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India log-in error fixed
As per a statement by BGMI on December 30, 10.20 AM, "We have fixed the issue. Please try to log in again. We apologize again for the inconvenience you have experienced."

It was recently reported by Battlegrounds Mobile India users that they are facing log-in issues. The error that came to light on December 29, was recently acknowledged by the developer Krafton. Turns out, the log-in error has now been fixed for all BGMI users. As per a statement by BGMI on December 30, 10.20 AM, “We have fixed the issue. Please try to log in again. We apologize again for the inconvenience you have experienced.” Also Read - BGMI update: Krafton will ban devices of cheaters, check full details

Battleground Mobile India in the statement had said, “We are continuously trying to find the cause of the issue, but taking a time. We will promptly get back to you with a notice once the cause has been found or fixed.” Also Read - BGMI 1.8 update now live: New React Survival mode, Mythic Winter themed RPM6, Royale Pass rewards and more

Earlier this week, BGMI permanently banned 58,611 accounts in a span of just one week. The gaming platform also listed the nicknames of the gamers who were found cheating in order to dissuade them from doing the same mistake again. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India bans over 1.4 lakh accounts, reveals nicknames of cheaters

For the unversed, the BGMI has recently released a new 1.8 update that introduces new modes and features. It is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The update brings in several new features and improvements. One of the major features is the introduction of the new ‘React Survival’ mode. The mode takes inspiration from Netflix’s hit Squid Game, bringing in the Red Light and Green Light game for players to enjoy.

The update also brings back the Metro Royale, Survive Till Dawn, Virus Infection, Heavy Machine Gun 2.0, Rune Theme modes to the game.

The Metro Royale mode requires players to gear up before the match and loot lots of items. Survive Till Dawn mode requires you to take on Zombies at the night. Virus Infection mode requires you to play as humans or as zombies and make your side win. Heavy Machine Gun 2.0 mode offers combat with helicopters and armoured vehicles. Lastly, the Rune Theme mode sees you join the match after choosing 1 out of 3 rune fragments.

  • Published Date: December 31, 2021 7:36 PM IST

