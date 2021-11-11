comscore Installed PUBG New State? Here are some of the bugs you might face and their possible fixes
Installed PUBG New State? Here are some of the bugs you might face and their possible fixes

PUBG New State: Considering that the game has just exited its beta testing phase, we can expect some bugs and issues until the next few updates

  • Updated: November 11, 2021 2:29 PM IST
PUBG New State gameplay will be impacted by these bugs

PUBG New State is easily one of the most anticipated battle royale games for mobile gamers and it’s finally listed on Android Play Store. Considering that the game has just exited its beta testing phase, we can expect some bugs and issues until the next few updates. Krafton has acknowledged these issues and has even listed them on its website to provide some clarity. Also Read - How to download and sign-up for PUBG New State on Android

Some of these issues are device/brand specific, while others might have a broader impact. Also Read - PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Issues with the gameplay:

1. Some Xiaomi smartphone users might not be able to start the game. According to Krafton, this issue may occur due to having an older OS version installed on the device. Also Read - Unable to play PUBG New State? Here's when you can access Krafton's new BR title

Possible fix: The gaming studio recommends restarting the game after updating their device’s OS to the latest version.

2. The issue with incorrect ping information will sometimes be displayed after creating an account.

Possible Fix: This issue is triggered by a temporary UI error. Close and re-launch the app and reselect the server by going to Settings>Basic>Connection>Select Server.

3. The player may experience occasional flickering or abnormal colors in-game.

Possible fix: The issue may occur due to having an older Android OS version installed on your mobile device. Krafton has recommended restarting the game after updating their device’s OS to the latest version.

If the issue persists even after the version update, the user can change to OPEN GL and restart the app.

Other bugs in Gameplay with no fix for now:

1. You may experience no reload sound and motion when reloading if you tap the reload button continuously.

2. You may not hear any sounds when landing from a high place.

3. The quantity is occasionally marked as (0) when obtaining a stack of items. Krafton has claimed that this is a UI issue and the player will obtain the correct quantity.

4. The Follow feature will not function although it appears to be applied upon reentering a match even if it was set before leaving the match.

5. Occasionally a character revived with a Green Flare Gun will be shown abnormally in the result screen.

6. Throwing a Molotov inside a tram would not set the insides of the tram on fire.

7. The player may obtain a dropped weapon instead of your preset weapon if one is dropped at the respawn point on the Station map.

8. Certain objects may appear abnormally on the Station map. This will be restored upon respawning.

Bugs in the Settings of PUBG: New State

1. The sensitivity works differently from the actual set value.

Possible Fix: This issue can be fixed by going to the Sensitivity Setting tabs and resetting the sensitivity to one of the following options: Low/Medium/High

2. Some buttons in the control settings can’t be selected after using the trunk button.

Bugs in Lobby

1. The chatting system does not work when you re-enter the game after the game was in the background for more than 1 minute.

Fix: This issue can be fixed by restarting the app.

2. Map selection settings are reset when you select a new party leader.

Note: Map settings need to be checked again when a new leader is selected.

3. The player may get disconnected when running the game in the background while in a party.

Issues in Spectate mode

1. The scope is occasionally shown abnormally when spectating a squad member.

2. The ID does not change even when spectating another player.

Other bugs

1. The player may experience occasional flickering of location names in the world map when playing on an iOS mobile device.

2. Pick up/Lootbox/Trunk buttons may be forcefully moved along the x-axis when opening a bag on an iOS mobile device.

  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 2:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 11, 2021 2:29 PM IST

