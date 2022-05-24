comscore Krafton subsidiary brings new game to Google Play Store, Apple App Store: Pre-registrations open
News

Krafton subsidiary introduces new game on Google Play Store, pre-registrations open

Gaming

Dreamotion developers have made bold claims of offering realistic graphics and dynamic features in the new game

Road to Valor Empires

Road to Valor: Empires pre-registrations open

Dreamotion, a subsidiary of Krafton Inc., the studio behind popular mobile gaming titles like BGMI, New State Mobile and more, has announced pre-registration for its new game on Google Play and Apple’s App Store. The new game is called Road to Valor: Empires. The game is a real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy (RTS) title. Also Read - Apple, Amazon, Disney likely suitors for EA acquisition: Report

Road to Valor: Empires is the sequel to Road to Valor: World War II, which was launched in January 2019 and has managed to get over 3 million downloads. In this the new PvP RTS game, players can become legendary field generals by designing their own armies comprised of units made up of diverse civilization and myths, in addition to hero-units known as guardians. Players can choose from nine guardians and over 60 different unit formations by using a strategy deck composed of one guardian and eight troops in an attempt to outplay opposing players and claim the throne. Also Read - iPhone 14's selfie camera costs 3x more than iPhone 13, more features incoming

In the Google Play Store listing, the developers state that “Road to Valor: Empires is a real-time PVP strategy game where you can compete with players around the globe while commanding mythical gods, beasts, and heroes.” Also Read - Apple to soon manufacture products outside China, India and Vietnam could be the future production hubs

Dreamotion developers have made bold claims of offering realistic graphics and dynamic features that allow for a large number of units to charge onto the battlefield and engage in mass combat. Road to Valor: Empires offers new civilizations and factions to build armies with, including mythical beings such as Athena – Goddess of War; Odin – King of Asgard and Medusa. However, players of Road to Valor: World War II will feel at home when it comes to gameplay.

To pre-register the game, you need to head to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then search the title of the game. You just need to the look for the same game developed by Dreamotion studio. You just have to hit on pre-register. You will get a prompt for an automatic install when the game becomes broadly available. The download will happen automatically as soon as the game is made available. You can restrict it to download only over Wi-Fi. The studio may also announce some rewards for users who pre-register for the game.

 

 

  • Published Date: May 24, 2022 4:41 PM IST

