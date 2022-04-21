comscore Krafton’s New State players are facing log-in issues: Here’s how to fix it
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Kraftons New State Players Are Facing Log In Issues Heres How To Fix It
News

New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix

Gaming

The players are facing log-in issues when they try to log into their account using Facebook. The statement claims that many will run into an 'Authentication Failed 10005' error message

New State

New State log in issue

New State players might be facing an issue with logging into the game, especially for players trying to do that via Facebook. New State has come up with the statement regarding the same and they are trying to put up a fix as soon as possible. However, there might be another way to bypass the issue. Also Read - BGMI maker Krafton bans over 40,000 account for cheating: Check details

In the statement, Krafton said, “We are aware that some Survivors are experiencing issues when trying to log into the game through Facebook.” Also Read - New State Mobile players will be able to play a new game within the game: Here's how

The players are facing log-in issues when they try to log into their account using Facebook. The statement claims that many will run into an “Authentication Failed 10005” error message and will not be able to log in. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games that will make you forget BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, New State

New State has claimed that they are working on a fix for the issue and they will be sharing details about it as soon as it is available.

How to temporarily fix this issue with New State?

People who are getting the above-mentioned error message have a couple of options to fix it. The user can either try to log in again or they can use another platform to log in.

In the statement, New State claimed that “We are currently working on a fix for this issue, and we will share any updates about this issue on this notice. If you are experiencing this issue, please try logging in again or use another platform to log in.”

New State Among Us Update

Starting from today,  through May 19, New State Mobile players will be able to experience an Among Us-themed mini-game. New State players will also get a suite of new in-game items, newly added props on the Troi map, and more.

Based on the core mechanics of Among Us, players will be able to participate in a themed mini-game before the start of a match on Troi. When squads enter the Starting Island, they will be able to play a quick game of Among Us before the start of a match. One member of the squad will be randomly assigned as the Impostor while the remaining members try to avoid getting killed by the Impostor. The Impostor can use weapons to eliminate squad members during the mini-game.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2022 12:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 21, 2022 1:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to reset your home router
How To
How to reset your home router
New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix

Gaming

New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix

Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger

News

Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger

How to change your existing Netflix subscription plan

How To

How to change your existing Netflix subscription plan

Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series

Mobiles

Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix

Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger

Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

iPhone 16 to feature under-display Face ID

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix

Gaming

New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix
BGMI gets a comics treatment with launch of new webtoon series

Gaming

BGMI gets a comics treatment with launch of new webtoon series
Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating

Gaming

Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating
New State Mobile players will be able to play a new game within the game

Gaming

New State Mobile players will be able to play a new game within the game
BGMI bans over 66,000 accounts for cheating

Gaming

BGMI bans over 66,000 accounts for cheating

हिंदी समाचार

Google की सिक्योरिटी टीम ने दी वॉर्निंग, दोगुने हुए Zero Day अटैक के मामले

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स की पूरी डिटेल

Realme Narzo 50A Prime की भारत लॉन्च डेट कंफर्म, मिलेगा 50MP दमदार कैमरा

Instagram ने पेश किए 3 नए फीचर्स, यूजर्स से कहा TikTok वीडियो को Reels में शेयर ना करें

Maruti Alto और S-Presso के सस्ते वेरिएंट हुए बंद, अब बेस मॉडल के लिए खर्च करने होंगे इतने रुपये

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

News

New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix
Gaming
New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix
Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger

News

Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger
Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series

Mobiles

Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series
Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

News

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022
iPhone 16 to feature under-display Face ID

Mobiles

iPhone 16 to feature under-display Face ID

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers