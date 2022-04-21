New State players might be facing an issue with logging into the game, especially for players trying to do that via Facebook. New State has come up with the statement regarding the same and they are trying to put up a fix as soon as possible. However, there might be another way to bypass the issue. Also Read - BGMI maker Krafton bans over 40,000 account for cheating: Check details

In the statement, Krafton said, “We are aware that some Survivors are experiencing issues when trying to log into the game through Facebook.” Also Read - New State Mobile players will be able to play a new game within the game: Here's how

The players are facing log-in issues when they try to log into their account using Facebook. The statement claims that many will run into an “Authentication Failed 10005” error message and will not be able to log in. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games that will make you forget BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, New State

New State has claimed that they are working on a fix for the issue and they will be sharing details about it as soon as it is available.

How to temporarily fix this issue with New State?

People who are getting the above-mentioned error message have a couple of options to fix it. The user can either try to log in again or they can use another platform to log in.

In the statement, New State claimed that “We are currently working on a fix for this issue, and we will share any updates about this issue on this notice. If you are experiencing this issue, please try logging in again or use another platform to log in.”

New State Among Us Update

Starting from today, through May 19, New State Mobile players will be able to experience an Among Us-themed mini-game. New State players will also get a suite of new in-game items, newly added props on the Troi map, and more.

Based on the core mechanics of Among Us, players will be able to participate in a themed mini-game before the start of a match on Troi. When squads enter the Starting Island, they will be able to play a quick game of Among Us before the start of a match. One member of the squad will be randomly assigned as the Impostor while the remaining members try to avoid getting killed by the Impostor. The Impostor can use weapons to eliminate squad members during the mini-game.