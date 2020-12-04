comscore God of War's Kratos can be purchased as a skin on Fortnite | BGR India
Kratos from God of War is now available in Fornite

Kratos from God of War is now available as a purchasable skin in Fortnite. The character will be available for purchase on multiple platforms.

  Published: December 4, 2020 11:36 AM IST
Japanese electronics giant Sony unveiled that one of its marquee game characters is available as a purchasable on Fortnite. Yes, it’s Kratos from God of War! Also Read - 400 new games coming to Google Stadia cloud gaming platform

Although Kratos is a character created for Sony’s platform, it is not exclusive to the PlayStation universe which is why now you’ll be able to buy the Kratos skin on any platform where Fortnite is available. Now, players on Fortnite will be able to see Kartos battling opponents in the game. Also Read - Flipkart Acquires Gaming Startup Mech Mocha’s IP to Strengthen Gaming Strategy

The Kratos skin can be purchased for 2,200 V-Bucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency) and you also get a glider, a Mimir back bling, and Krato’s Leviathan Axe pickaxe. You can also buy the skin and the back bling as a bundle for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Fortnite is no stranger to such collaborations. The company recently introduced the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda skin in the game with the season 5 battle pass. The game also features multiple other characters from different universes and most of them are from the gaming world.

There are also rumours that Master Chief from the famous Halo series from Microsoft will also make an appearance in Fortnite in the months to come.

Fortnite is a free-to-play first-person shooter game and one with a massive global user base. The game was one of the first to be made available free-to-play on the PS4. Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite make sure they keep upgrading the game with such characters and skins to keep the gameplay engaging and gamers excited.

Despite not being a PlayStation exclusive, there is one exclusive thing about Fortnite’s Kratos. If you play a match as Kratos on the PlayStation 5 you’ll unlock the armored Kratos skin.

