Last Of Us Part 1 Ps5 Version Launch Date Announced Check Prices Other Details

Last of Us was launched in the year 2013 for PlayStation 3. Since then the game has seen a sequel and a fan following that very few games are able to demand. Naughty Dog, the studio behind the game has announced a new PS5 version of the game that has been built ground-up. Surprisingly, we have also received a launch date for the game.

The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 will be released on September 2, 2022. The game is also in the development phase for PC. The developers have implemented modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options in the single-player experience.

Exploration and combat have all been enhanced by the developer. The studio has also implemented 3D Audio, haptics, and adaptive triggers with the new game. The new version of the game will also be available for the in-game prequel story 'Left Behind'.

The studio shared a new trailer for the new version of the game. The enhancements seem to be significant. The creators claim that the acting job will remain the same but animations will be pushed to a new level. Looking at the trailer, we can assume much more realistic lighting and other details like facial features, even within the gameplay. Take a look at the trailer here:

The new Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 is already available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. The Standard Edition of the new version of the game is currently listed at a price of Rs 4,999. The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will be sold at a price of Rs 5,999.

Last of Us New Multiplayer Game

Naughty Dog has also announced another mega project under the Last of Us banner. There is a new upcoming multiplayer game, which the developer claims “is an extremely ambitious undertaking”. The project is so huge that the creators of the game plan to expand the studio significantly in order to achieve the full scale of the project.

Unlike the previous multiplayer experience, this new title will be much larger than a mode. The studio also shared a piece of concept art from the upcoming multiplayer experience.

The multiplayer game hasn’t got any launch timeline so far but the company claims it will offer important details by next year.