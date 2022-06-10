comscore Last of Us Part 1 PS5 version launch date announced: Check prices, other details
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Last Of Us Part 1 Ps5 Version Launch Date Announced Check Prices Other Details
News

Last of Us Part 1 PS5, PC version announced, game up for pre-order: Check details

Gaming

Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 is already available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. The Standard Edition of the new version of the game is currently listed at a price of Rs 4,999

Last of Us Part 1

Last of Us Part 1 is up for pre-order

Last of Us was launched in the year 2013 for PlayStation 3. Since then the game has seen a sequel and a fan following that very few games are able to demand. Naughty Dog, the studio behind the game has announced a new PS5 version of the game that has been built ground-up. Surprisingly, we have also received a launch date for the game. Also Read - Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh: Check variants, other details

The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 will be released on September 2, 2022. The game is also in the development phase for PC. The developers have implemented modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options in the single-player experience. Also Read - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, Spider-Man: Miles Morales are coming to PC: Check details

Exploration and combat have all been enhanced by the developer. The studio has also implemented 3D Audio, haptics, and adaptive triggers with the new game. The new version of the game will also be available for the in-game prequel story ‘Left Behind’. Also Read - Sony to ramp up PS5's production, targets a 50% market share for the PS5 alone

The studio shared a new trailer for the new version of the game. The enhancements seem to be significant. The creators claim that the acting job will remain the same but animations will be pushed to a new level. Looking at the trailer, we can assume much more realistic lighting and other details like facial features, even within the gameplay. Take a look at the trailer here:

The new Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 is already available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. The Standard Edition of the new version of the game is currently listed at a price of Rs 4,999. The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will be sold at a price of Rs 5,999.

Last of Us New Multiplayer Game

Naughty Dog has also announced another mega project under the Last of Us banner. There is a new upcoming multiplayer game, which the developer claims “is an extremely ambitious undertaking”. The project is so huge that the creators of the game plan to expand the studio significantly in order to achieve the full scale of the project.

Unlike the previous multiplayer experience, this new title will be much larger than a mode. The studio also shared a piece of concept art from the upcoming multiplayer experience.

The multiplayer game hasn’t got any launch timeline so far but the company claims it will offer important details by next year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 3:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 10, 2022 3:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check details
Photo Gallery
First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check details
Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups on Chrome

News

Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups on Chrome

Now, you won t be able to get your hands on Meta s Portals

News

Now, you won t be able to get your hands on Meta s Portals

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know

Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Check video

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Check video

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Last of Us Part 1 PS5, PC version announced

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check details

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check photos

Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups on Chrome

Now, you won t be able to get your hands on Meta s Portals

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know
iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999