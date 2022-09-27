Last Of Us Series New Trailer Out Watch Video Of Upcoming Series Based On Popular Game

An American post-apocalyptic drama television series called The Last of Us is all set to debut on HBO. Twenty years after the destruction of contemporary civilization, the television series takes place. A seasoned survivor named Joel is paid to transport a 14-year-old girl named Ellie out of a stifling quarantine zone. They both must travel across the United States and rely on one another for survival, so what begins as a simple task quickly turns into a violent, sad journey. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler charged with escorting the young Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States, will be the focus of the television series. Tommy (Gabriel Luna), Joel's younger brother and a former soldier, will also appear in it. The series will be released in 2023.

The upcoming Last of Us webseries which has been based on a popular game has received its new trailer. This trailer sheds more light on what to expect from the new series and the similarities it has with the original game. This also comes at the heels of the Last of US I remake for PS5. In the trailer we get a good look at both protagonists Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

The new trailer also confirms that the makers of the series are sticking to the narrative followed by the game. The trailer begins right from the beginning of the game. With Joel finding Ellie in a post-apocalyptic quarantined city. We get a glimpse of the infamous clickers in the game which are more like advance-level zombies.

Here's the latest trailer of the web series:

Last of Us is one of the biggest exclusive titles on Sony PlayStation. The game was launched in the year 2013 for PlayStation 3. It got a revised version for PlayStation 4 and now gets a remastered version for PS5.

The upcoming show will come with some popular names coming straight from the Game of Thrones series. The primary character of Ellie is being played by Bella Ramsey who played the iconic role of Lady Mormont in Game of Thrones. The character of Joel is being played by another favourite from GoT, Pedro Pascal. We also get a glimpse of Bill, who is being portrayed by Nick Offerman, many of you will remember him from Parks and Recreation.

A previous teaser trailer shows Joel teaching Ellie how to use a gun. In the game, Ellie and Joel meet in a post-apocalyptic world with an inspiring character arc for both protagonists.