Last Of Us Web Series Based On Playstation Game Revealed In New Hbo Max Trailer Watch Here

Last of Us is one of the biggest exclusive titles on Sony PlayStation. The game was launched in the year 2013 for PlayStation 3. It got a revised version for PlayStation 4 and will now get a remastered version for PS5. There are only a few games that have received such treatment from both the player and developer community. Owing to this popularity, Last of Us is now getting its own original web series on HBO Max. Also Read - Last of Us Part 1 PS5, PC version announced, game up for pre-order: Check details

The first look of new Last of Us web series was shared by HBO Max with it showcasing all new content coming to the platform this year. The first look revealed the primary cast of the upcoming show with some popular names coming straight from the Game of Thrones series. The primary character of Ellie is being played by Bella Ramsey who played the iconic role of Lady Mormont in Game of Thrones. The character of Joel is being played by another favourite from GoT, Pedro Pascal. We also get a glimpse of Bill, who is being portrayed by Nick Offerman, many of you will remember him from Parks and Recreation. Also Read - Friends: The Reunion on Zee5: Release date, How to stream online and more

The mini teaser trailer shows Joel teaching Ellie how to use a gun. The entire setting seems to be heavily inspired by the original game. In the game, Ellie and Joel meet in a post-apocalyptic world with an inspiring character arc for both protagonists. The world is ravaged by the Infected (Zombies) there are also clickers who have lost all resemblance to human beings. In the trailer we get a brief glimpse of the fungal remains of a Clicker.

Last of Us PS5 version

The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 will be released on September 2, 2022. The game is also in the development phase for PC. The developers have implemented modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options in the single-player experience.

Exploration and combat have all been enhanced by the developer. The studio has also implemented 3D Audio, haptics, and adaptive triggers with the new game. The new version of the game will also be available for the in-game prequel story ‘Left Behind’.

The enhancements to the remastered version seem to be significant. The creators claim that the acting job will remain the same but animations will be pushed to a ‘new level’. We can expect realistic lighting and enhanced facial features.