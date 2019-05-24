League of Legends Mobile in the works; being developed by Riot and Tencent

The world’s most popular PC multiplayer game is League of Legends, and it seems that its developers Riot Games is planning to bring the game to the mobile platform, which has turned out to be one of the biggest draws for gaming. League of Legends is a MOBA, much like Dota 2, and has inspired knock off on the mobile platform for the longest time now. But the two developers Riot Games and Tencent Games have been at loggerheads over the development of a mobile version of the game for a long time now. There was an attempt to create a mobile version of the game years back which fell through.

And now according to a report by Reuters, Tencent Games is said to have been working on a mobile version of League of Legends for over a year, while another source has claimed that the game may not be launched this year at all. When plans fell through with Riot Games, Tencent developed its own game Honour of Kings in China, which has become world’s highest grossing multiplayer online battle arena game since its launch in 2015. Tencent released an international version of the game and titled it Arena of Valor, which didn’t see as much success as its original in China.

Apparently, all three games are pretty much similar in terms of gameplay and design, but the content of the games is where the difference lies. League of Legends is the oldest among these and has been there for the last 10 years. LoL has brought in over $1.4 billion in revenue last year, despite being 21 percent lower than the previous year. Gu Tianyi who is an Amsterdam-based analyst with gametracker Newzoo said, “League of Legends is not doing as well as it used to and so Riot badly needs a new way to monetise the game, especially considering that it is Riot’s only game.”

A mobile version of the game could likely revive its popularity in the Asian markets where players prefer the mobile platform, while their western counterparts prefer PC and consoles. Gu also said that a mobile version of LoL will have a tough time in China which is the biggest Asian market due to the success of Honour of Kings and without innovation in gameplay in a market which is quite saturated with battle arena games.