comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • League of Legends Mobile in the works; being developed by Riot and Tencent
News

League of Legends Mobile in the works; being developed by Riot and Tencent

Gaming

League of Legends is the world's most popular game in terms of sheer number of players playing it. And it has not officially jumped into the mobile space yet.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 10:29 AM IST
League of Legends

The world’s most popular PC multiplayer game is League of Legends, and it seems that its developers Riot Games is planning to bring the game to the mobile platform, which has turned out to be one of the biggest draws for gaming. League of Legends is a MOBA, much like Dota 2, and has inspired knock off on the mobile platform for the longest time now. But the two developers Riot Games and Tencent Games have been at loggerheads over the development of a mobile version of the game for a long time now. There was an attempt to create a mobile version of the game years back which fell through.

And now according to a report by Reuters, Tencent Games is said to have been working on a mobile version of League of Legends for over a year, while another source has claimed that the game may not be launched this year at all. When plans fell through with Riot Games, Tencent developed its own game Honour of Kings in China, which has become world’s highest grossing multiplayer online battle arena game since its launch in 2015. Tencent released an international version of the game and titled it Arena of Valor, which didn’t see as much success as its original in China.

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: A comparison of the two battle royale games

Also Read

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: A comparison of the two battle royale games

Apparently, all three games are pretty much similar in terms of gameplay and design, but the content of the games is where the difference lies. League of Legends is the oldest among these and has been there for the last 10 years. LoL has brought in over $1.4 billion in revenue last year, despite being 21 percent lower than the previous year. Gu Tianyi who is an Amsterdam-based analyst with gametracker Newzoo said, “League of Legends is not doing as well as it used to and so Riot badly needs a new way to monetise the game, especially considering that it is Riot’s only game.”

WATCH: OnePlus 7 Pro: First Look

A mobile version of the game could likely revive its popularity in the Asian markets where players prefer the mobile platform, while their western counterparts prefer PC and consoles. Gu also said that a mobile version of LoL will have a tough time in China which is the biggest Asian market due to the success of Honour of Kings and without innovation in gameplay in a market which is quite saturated with battle arena games.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 10:29 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review
News
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review
League of Legends Mobile in the works

Gaming

League of Legends Mobile in the works

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

News

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

Vivo V15, Vivo Y17 price dropped in India

Deals

Vivo V15, Vivo Y17 price dropped in India

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

News

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

League of Legends Mobile in the works

Gaming

League of Legends Mobile in the works
Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile compared

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile compared
PUBG Mobile revenues have doubled in the last quarter outside China

Gaming

PUBG Mobile revenues have doubled in the last quarter outside China
PUBG Mobile is teaming up with Godzilla: King of Monsters

Gaming

PUBG Mobile is teaming up with Godzilla: King of Monsters
PUBG Mobile update goes live with Season 7

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update goes live with Season 7

हिंदी समाचार

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Vivo V15 और Vivo Y17 समार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

Sansung Galaxy S10 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन के लिए कंपनी ने जारी किया अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुआ कैमरा

Xiaomi Redmi K20 में गेमर्स के लिए होगा यह खास फीचर, 28 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Polarized Sunglasses भारत में Mi.com के जरिए बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

अमेजन पर तेजी से बिकने वाला फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन बना OnePlus 7 Pro

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor
News
Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor
SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space

News

SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space
Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

News

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans
Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

News

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?
Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch

News

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch