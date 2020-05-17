League of Legends Mobile version to launch soon

One of the video game companies that entered Android with great support was Riot Games. Several months ago, the creators of the popular League of Legends MOBA announced the launch of several titles for mobile devices. Also Read - League of Legends: Wild Rift coming to mobile and consoles in 2020

Since then, the company has unveiled several games on the Play Store, including the Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra. However, Riot is also working on a mobile version of its famous MOBA PC game for Android and iOS platform called League of Legends: Wild Rift. Also Read - League of Legends Mobile in the works; being developed by Riot and Tencent

Now, the company has announced on Twitter that it will release its Alpha stage program ahead of its worldwide launch expected later in the year. Riot has revealed that the game’s initial alpha test program would be starting in Brazil and the Philippines in June for a limited number of users before it’s made available elsewhere. Also Read - League of Legends prepares to update best-known map

Hey everyone, Wild Rift team here. We hope everyone is staying safe and well. A few quick updates on our Google Play Store page. We’re seeing reports of a few confusing experiences which we’re hoping we can clear up. Here goes: pic.twitter.com/yKlfApOT47 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 15, 2020

The game developers also talked about the Bug that recently occurred in the Google Play Store. Due to an error by the developers who accidentally changed the settings. This allowed the players to take a beta test that didn’t exist at all. Therefore, those who have taken the beta test will see an Install button, but when pressed, it only brings up an error notification.

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Minimum Specifications Requirement

As many users were concerned about the minimum specs that players will need to have on their device. The company said in the statement that it demands these specs or above. It seeks at least 1.5GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, and Adreno 306 GPU for Android users. For iOS users, it would require a minimum of an iPhone 6 device or above.

However, it is important to consider the fact that if the game works with less powerful smartphones. It does not mean that you will not be able to enjoy the game better in a more modern smartphone. Although, it likely that the publisher can certainly change the graphics settings within the game for a better experience. Riot Games has also announced that, in the next alpha version, the requirements would be higher. Since the optimization process is usually carried out until the final stages of development.