League of Legends: Wild Rift coming to mobile and consoles in 2020

The world’s most popular PC multiplayer game is League of Legends, and developers Riot Games have officially confirmed that it is planning to bring the game to the mobile platform. This could become one of the biggest draws for gaming. League of Legends is a MOBA, much like Dota 2, and has inspired knock off on the mobile platform for the longest time now. But the two developers Riot Games and Tencent Games had been at loggerheads over the development of a mobile version of the game for a long time now. There was an attempt to create a mobile version of the game years back which fell through. But it seems those issues were resolved.

The company has now announced that the mobile and console version called League of Legends: Wild Rift. It is not a port of the PC version and has been made from scratch. It will have slightly different elements in gameplay. All the unlocks and character skins available on the PC version will not be available here. The alpha and the beta versions of the game is set to come out later this year. While the game itself will hit various regions and platforms by the end of 2020.

A previous report claimed that Tencent Games was working on League of Legends mobile for over a year. While another source had claimed that the game may not be launched this year at all. When plans fell through with Riot Games, Tencent developed its own game Honour of Kings in China. Which has become world’s highest grossing multiplayer online battle arena game since its launch in 2015. Tencent released an international version of the game and titled it Arena of Valor, which didn’t see as much success as its original in China.

WATCH: League of Legends: Wild Rift Announcement

Apparently, all three games are pretty much similar in terms of gameplay and design, but the content of the games is where the difference lies. League of Legends is the oldest among these and has been there for the last 10 years. LoL has brought in over $1.4 billion in revenue last year, despite being 21 percent lower than the previous year. Gu Tianyi who is an Amsterdam-based analyst with gametracker Newzoo said, “League of Legends is not doing as well as it used to and so Riot badly needs a new way to monetise the game, especially considering that it is Riot’s only game.”

League of Legends: Wild Rift will probably be popular in the Asian markets where players prefer the mobile platform, while their western counterparts prefer PC and consoles. Gu also said that a mobile version of LoL will have a tough time in China which is the biggest Asian market due to the success of Honour of Kings and without innovation in gameplay in a market which is quite saturated with battle arena games.