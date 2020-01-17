Korean smartphone maker Samsung has partnered with Epic Games before and they’re doing it again. Samsung Galaxy S20 users will probably be getting a new Fortnite Iris skin according to leaks. Last year we saw Samsung Galaxy S10 users receiving the Fortnite iKONIK skin. And this trend started when Epic Games launched Fortnite for mobile at the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 event in 2019. Back then it offered the Galaxy Skin to users that bought the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 which is apparently dubbed the Galaxy S20 is launching on February 11. The leak comes from FortniteBR on Twitter which leaked the news. The tweet leaked the look of the upcoming Fortnite Iris Skin as well which is resembles the K-POP skin from last year that became the iKONIK skin. And on the tweet another Twitter user tagged Samsung Netherland who replied in a cryptic manner.

The leaked Iris skin is rumored to be an upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20 exclusive cosmetic. The phones get revealed on February 11. (h/t @FNLeaksAndInfo & via @MaxWinebach) pic.twitter.com/zoqn96jaB4 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) January 16, 2020

The text of the tweet reads, “I’ve just checked and at the moment, we don’t have any information about this skin, which looks good by the way. I suggest to watch the Galaxy Unpacked live stream on Tuesday, February 11. Perhaps we will announce something about a new skin, who knows.”

I’ve just checked and at the moment, we don’t have any information about this skin, which looks good by the way. 😉 I suggest to watch the Galaxy Unpacked live stream on Tuesday, February 11. Perhaps we will announce something about a new skin, who knows.. ^Bruce — Samsung Nederland (@SamsungNL) January 16, 2020

As is clear from the language of the tweet, Samsung is neither agreeing nor disagreeing with the news. Another tweet seems to breathe life into this rumor even more by stating some facts. People agree that this could be an exclusive skin since it does not come with the ‘FeaturedItems’ tags or any codes that are needed for the itemshop. This is similar to the iKONIK skin which was released last year with Samsung Galaxy S10.

The skin also has no source which is another big indicator towards the validity of the leak. And given the history it is highly probably. All we have to do is for a couple of more weeks to find out the truth behind this leak.