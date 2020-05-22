Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store leaked on Reddit

The upcoming free games on the Epic Games Store seem to have leaked. Considering that the first two in this list of the game that will be free on Epic Games have already been proved true, it could very well hold true in case of the other two. According to the list, Epic Games Store will feature Borderlands – The Handsome Collection on May 28 and ARK Survival Evolved on June 4 as the next free games. Also Read - Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store

As of this week, Epic Games is offering Sid Meier's Civilization VI for free. This week the game is already available for free on the Epic Games Store and will be available for one week. Sid Meier's Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy 4X video game developed by Firaxis Games, published by 2K Games, and distributed by Take-Two Interactive. The PC version of the game is available for free. The game will be available through May 28.

Civilization VI comes after the massively popular Grand Theft Auto V was made free by Epic Games Store last week. Speaking about the previous games that were made available on Epic Game Store for free, nothing beats the hype of GTA V. The introduction of the free game was accidentally posted by the Epic Games Store Twitter handle. The interest in the deal had overwhelmed Epic Games servers. It took down, not only Epic Games Store servers, but subsequently Rockstar Games servers as well. The other games we have seen go free previously include Just Cause 4, World War Z, and Assassin's Creed: Syndicate.

Epic Games Store is battling it out with Steam in terms of capturing the PC gamers market. And for the moment, Epic Games is pushing hard against the giant. It is offering lower than the market rate in terms of royalties from the developers. And free games is a lure to gamers.