comscore Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store leaked on Reddit
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store leaked on Reddit
News

Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store leaked on Reddit

Gaming

According to the leak, Epic Games Store will feature Borderlands - The Handsome Collection and ARK Survival Evolved as the next free games.

  • Published: May 22, 2020 6:08 PM IST
Epic Games Store

The upcoming free games on the Epic Games Store seem to have leaked. Considering that the first two in this list of the game that will be free on Epic Games have already been proved true, it could very well hold true in case of the other two. According to the list, Epic Games Store will feature Borderlands – The Handsome Collection on May 28 and ARK Survival Evolved on June 4 as the next free games. Also Read - Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store

As of this week, Epic Games is offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for free. This week the game is already available for free on the Epic Games Store and will be available for one week. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy 4X video game developed by Firaxis Games, published by 2K Games, and distributed by Take-Two Interactive. The PC version of the game is available for free. The game will be available through May 28. Also Read - Epic Games Store to make partial refund if a game goes on sale soon after bring bought

Civilization VI comes after the massively popular Grand Theft Auto V was made free by Epic Games Store last week. Speaking about the previous games that were made available on Epic Game Store for free, nothing beats the hype of GTA V. The introduction of the free game was accidentally posted by the Epic Games Store Twitter handle. The interest in the deal had overwhelmed Epic Games servers. It took down, not only Epic Games Store servers, but subsequently Rockstar Games servers as well. The other games we have seen go free previously include Just Cause 4, World War Z, and Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate. Also Read - GTA 5 Premium Edition is free on Epic Games Store this week; initial rush takes the store down

Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store

Also Read

Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store is battling it out with Steam in terms of capturing the PC gamers market. And for the moment, Epic Games is pushing hard against the giant. It is offering lower than the market rate in terms of royalties from the developers. And free games is a lure to gamers.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 22, 2020 6:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing
News
OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing
Huawei Watch GT 2e now available via Flipkart, Amazon India

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2e now available via Flipkart, Amazon India

Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store leaked on Reddit

Gaming

Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store leaked on Reddit

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live-images leaked with under-display camera

News

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live-images leaked with under-display camera

Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems

News

Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Weekly News Roundup - May 22

OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live-images leaked with under-display camera

Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store leaked on Reddit

Gaming

Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store leaked on Reddit
Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store

Gaming

Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store
Epic Games Store to make partial refund if a game goes on sale soon after bring bought

Gaming

Epic Games Store to make partial refund if a game goes on sale soon after bring bought
GTA V giveaway by Epic Games caused Rockstar Games server outages

Gaming

GTA V giveaway by Epic Games caused Rockstar Games server outages
GTA 5: Get the game for free on Windows

How To

GTA 5: Get the game for free on Windows

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है ये दमदार प्रोसेसर

Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन को लेकर नई जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Vodafone Idea का नया 29 रुपये वाला प्लान, 14 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिलेगा टॉकटाइम और डाटा

Netflix ने इनएक्टिव मैंबर्स को लेकर उठाए ये कड़े कदम

इस फीचर के लॉन्च होने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन होगा Redmi 10X

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Weekly News Roundup - May 22
News
Weekly News Roundup - May 22
OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing

News

OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live-images leaked with under-display camera

News

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live-images leaked with under-display camera
Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems

News

Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems
Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

News

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch