Lenovo is set to launch its first gaming-centric smartphone under the Legion brand. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has already been confirmed to sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. The smartphone was recently teased to have a score of over 6,00,000 points on Antutu. Now, the company has shared more details about the cooling mechanism as well. The information comes from Lenovo China Mobile GM Chen Jin, who teased the Legion phone on Weibo.

In the teaser, Jin mentioned that the device will come with a new “disruptive” cooling technology. There are no details as to what Jin means by disruptive cooling technology. However, it does hint at a cooling solution better than liquid or air cooling seen on current gaming smartphones. This could also be the key reason behind high score and superior gaming experience. Lenovo is a proven brand in the PC gaming market. We might see the company bring that expertise to the mobile gaming segment as well.

Lenovo has still not confirmed what it has in-store for mobile gamers. However, it does look like the device might set a new benchmark in mobile gaming experience. Asus, Razer and Black Shark are focusing on gaming as the key feature for their mobile devices. Lenovo, with its DNA as a gaming brand, might offer an even better experience. At this moment, everything is an assumption and there is no clear confirmation of how the device will work in real life.

Smartphone makers are trying hard to make better cooling solutions for mobile devices. There are already graphene sheets being used and some devices even have liquid cooling solutions. In the case of Lenovo, we seem to be looking at liquid cooling experience as well. However, Lenovo might add new features to the device to optimize it for gamers. With gaming emerging as a big trend, the smartphone could be another competitive device.