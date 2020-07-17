Technology company Lenovo is currently working on launching its much-hyped gaming smartphone, the Lenovo Legion. The company is set to launch the device, its first gaming smartphone on June 22, 2020, in the Chinese market. While the company gears up for the launch, it is worth noting that a considerable amount of information has leaked online. With the launch just days away, the company has shared posting more details around the device as part of teasers. Beyond this, so called renders of the device have already made their way to e-commerce giant JD.com. Let’s check out the latest information regarding the upcoming Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro device here. Also Read - The Lenovo Legion will have a smooth 144Hz refresh rate screen

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro smartphone poster surfaces; details

As per MySmartPrice, Lenovo has revealed that it is planning to launch two devices as part of the Legion gaming smartphone. This likely means that the company will launch the regular Lenovo Legion and the Legion Pro at the event. Taking a look at the new poster, we get a proper look at the rumored side-mounted camera. The company shared this new poster on its official Weibo account while confirming two different models. Inspecting the poster, the Legion Gaming Phone Pro will feature the front camera towards the middle on the right-side. The poster also showcased two front-firing speakers on the device for improved audio feedback to gamers. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22 with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

In addition to the Weibo poster, the Pro variant has already made its way to JD.com. It is also worth noting that users can pre-order the device from the website. Inspecting the product images, the device will likely feature two cameras on the back in the middle area. Also Read - Lenovo Legion smartphone to launch in July, confirms brand

The e-commerce listing regarding the Lenovo Legion revealed a 144Hz refresh rate display along with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. Beyond this, we also get support for 90W Super Flash Charge, two USB Type-C ports, Dual X-axis Linear Motor, and two-way liquid cooling solution. It is also likely that Lenovo may launch the Pro version in two color variants including Black, and Silver.