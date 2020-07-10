comscore Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22 with Snapdragon 865+
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22 with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC
News

Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22 with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

Gaming

The Lenovo Legion gaming phone will launch on July 22 and the event will kick off at 7:30PM CST, which is 5:00PM in India.

  • Published: July 10, 2020 5:30 PM IST
Lenovo stock photo

Lenovo is all set to launch its latest Legion gaming phone in China. The company has finally revealed the launch date of the device via Weibo. The brand has already confirmed that the device will pack Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The Lenovo Legion gaming phone will launch on July 22 in the country and the event will kick off at 7:30PM CST, which is 5:00PM in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

Additionally, Lenovo is not the only brand that will unveil a gaming handset on July 22. Asus also has plans to launch the new ROG Phone 3 on the same day. This launch event will begin on July 22 at 8:15PM IST. In case you are unaware, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will also be shipped with the newly launched Snapdragon 865+ chip. Asus is expected to launch the handset globally, including India. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 to officially launch in July: Check expected specifications and more

Watch: OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

As for the Lenovo Legion gaming phone, it is currently unknown whether the company will introduce the device to the Indian market too. Besides, it was recently reported that an alleged Lenovo phone with impressive results was spotted on AnTuTu benchmarks. The device has scored a total score of 648,871 points. It revealed that the phone might be launched with 16GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt space. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 2 is back on Flipkart with new increased price

If previous reports are to believed, the device is likely to feature an interesting display with a 144Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution. It could come with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. Lenovo has also likely opted for LPDDR 5 RAM along with UFS 3.0 storage protocol. A promo video indicated that the device will come with the text “Stylish outside” and “Savage inside” on the back panel. The device will also market Android 10-based ZUI 12 as the “Legion OS” skin. Talking about the camera setup, the front features a 20-megapixel sensor, and the rear features a 64-megapixel primary camera. We will also get a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 10, 2020 5:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Google officially confirms new Nest smart speaker, teases video and image
News
Google officially confirms new Nest smart speaker, teases video and image
How to remove Clean Master from MIUI, Realme UI, ColorOS

How To

How to remove Clean Master from MIUI, Realme UI, ColorOS

OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch

News

OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to Amazon India; landing page live

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to Amazon India; landing page live

Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July

News

Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Google officially confirms new Nest smart speaker, teases video and image

OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to Amazon India; landing page live

Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22

Gaming

Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Vision Plus स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत

सरकार के बैन के दो हफ्ते बाद भारत में बंद हुई Mi Community वेबसाइट और एप

कैसे डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं iOS 14, iPadOS 14 का पहला पब्लिक बीटा अपडेट

जीत सकते हैं वनप्लस नॉर्ड स्मार्टफोन, इस तरह से लें मीम कॉम्पटिशन में हिस्सा

WhatsApp Animated Stickers : व्हाट्सऐप पर ऐसे भेजें एनिमेटेड स्टीकर्स, पहले से मजेदार होगी चैटिंग

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review
5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

Google officially confirms new Nest smart speaker, teases video and image
News
Google officially confirms new Nest smart speaker, teases video and image
OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch

News

OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to Amazon India; landing page live

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to Amazon India; landing page live
Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July

News

Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July
Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India

News

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers