Lenovo is all set to launch its latest Legion gaming phone in China. The company has finally revealed the launch date of the device via Weibo. The brand has already confirmed that the device will pack Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The Lenovo Legion gaming phone will launch on July 22 in the country and the event will kick off at 7:30PM CST, which is 5:00PM in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

Additionally, Lenovo is not the only brand that will unveil a gaming handset on July 22. Asus also has plans to launch the new ROG Phone 3 on the same day. This launch event will begin on July 22 at 8:15PM IST. In case you are unaware, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will also be shipped with the newly launched Snapdragon 865+ chip. Asus is expected to launch the handset globally, including India. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 to officially launch in July: Check expected specifications and more

As for the Lenovo Legion gaming phone, it is currently unknown whether the company will introduce the device to the Indian market too. Besides, it was recently reported that an alleged Lenovo phone with impressive results was spotted on AnTuTu benchmarks. The device has scored a total score of 648,871 points. It revealed that the phone might be launched with 16GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt space. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 2 is back on Flipkart with new increased price

If previous reports are to believed, the device is likely to feature an interesting display with a 144Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution. It could come with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. Lenovo has also likely opted for LPDDR 5 RAM along with UFS 3.0 storage protocol. A promo video indicated that the device will come with the text “Stylish outside” and “Savage inside” on the back panel. The device will also market Android 10-based ZUI 12 as the “Legion OS” skin. Talking about the camera setup, the front features a 20-megapixel sensor, and the rear features a 64-megapixel primary camera. We will also get a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens.