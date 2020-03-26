Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone appears in renders

Lenovo is set to challenge Asus, Razer and Black Shark with a gaming smartphone. Likely to be called Lenovo Legion gaming phone, the smartphone has appeared in the form of renders. We already know that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. It is also tipped to launch with 55W fast charging. Now, the renders show the smartphone will inherit the DNA of Lenovo‘s Legion gaming brand.

The renders of the gaming smartphone shared by Pricebaba shows a device competing against Asus ROG Phone 2. The renders reportedly appeared on the CNIPA Chinese patent website. The images show the purported device from all possible angles. The renders confirm that the smartphone will come in red and grey color options. On the back, there is a large Legion logo that seems to be integrated with LED for backlit option. It does appear to have an unibody metal design and looks as rugged as the ROG Phone 2.

The render also shows that there are three rear-facing cameras on this Legion gaming smartphone. There is an opening with the text “cool” and it hints at the liquid cooling system. The renders are based on an early prototype of the gaming smartphone. It becomes evident when you look closer to see Snapdragon 855 reference. The final device might be different from the renders posted by CNIPA Chinese patent website.

The renders, however, confirm that there will be a toggle key around the edges of the device. This could be meant for high performance gaming and shoulder buttons. There are two USB Type-C ports for charging the smartphone while playing games. The display has equal bezels at the top as well as bottom of the device. There is a selfie camera at the top and is rumored to pack a 5,050mAh battery. These renders should be taken with a grain of salt but it confirms that Lenovo is preparing to challenge Asus.