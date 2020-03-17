comscore Lenovo Legion Phone and accessories image leak before launch
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Lenovo Legion Phone and accessories image leak before launch
News

Lenovo Legion Phone and accessories image leak before launch

Gaming

It seems that some renders of the Lenovo Legion Phone and its accessories are out.

  • Published: March 17, 2020 1:47 PM IST
Lenovo Legion Phone case leak

Lenovo’s Legion series which has primarily been a PC making brand is set to step into the gaming smartphone arena. It is expected to launch its first gaming smartphone soon. A few teasers suggest that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G modem. This could be Lenovo’s gaming phone as it is teased with slogan “Game On.” Interestingly, one of the teasers shows that this gaming phone will reach over 600,000 in AnTuTu.

And now it seems that some renders of the device and its accessories are out. The image shows a whole bundle which includes a two controllers which are set to slide into an included case. Besides this there seems to be a Legion branded headcase which isn’t quite clear yet. It seems very much like the suitcase bundle that Asus brought out with the ROG Phone 2.

If the leaked specs turn out to be true, the upcoming Lenovo gaming phone will achieve the highest yet score on the AnTuTu benchmarking app. If rumors are to be believed, the handset could arrive under the name Lenovo Legion, GSMArena reports. This device will compete with the likes of Razer, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic, and ASUS ROG other gaming phones in the market.

Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Also Read

Lenovo to launch a gaming phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

The upcoming Lenovo phone is expected to launch with 2020 specifications, including 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, LPDDR5 memory, and UFS 3.0 or 3.1 storage. We also expect the device to come with fast charging capabilities and a high refresh rate supporting screen, perhaps 120Hz or at least 90Hz. Besides, Lenovo hasn’t yet revealed the official launch date of the upcoming Legion gaming phone.

Separately, Nubia launched its newest gaming smartphone the Nubia Red Magic 5G in China last week. At 144Hz the smartphone comes with the highest refresh rate display on any mobile yet. It also sports the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm – the Snapdragon 865, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, dual-mode 5G connectivity and a 64MP main camera. It also features an advanced air-cooling system that combines a fan with a heat-sink chamber. According to Nubia this can reduce the CPU temperature by up to 18 degrees.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 17, 2020 1:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24
Lenovo Legion Phone and accessories image leak before launch

Gaming

Lenovo Legion Phone and accessories image leak before launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed

News

Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed

iQOO 3 to be available with Rs 5,000 discount starting March 19

Deals

iQOO 3 to be available with Rs 5,000 discount starting March 19

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Sony WH-H910N Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24

Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed

Redmi K30 Pro leaked hands-on images show quad rear camera setup

Moto E6s new variant launched

OnePlus new logo spotted online

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo Legion Phone and accessories image leak before launch

Gaming

Lenovo Legion Phone and accessories image leak before launch
Lenovo teases disruptive cooling solution for gaming phone

Gaming

Lenovo teases disruptive cooling solution for gaming phone
Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review
Lenovo launches four new audio products in India

News

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India
Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

हिंदी समाचार

Apple ने लॉन्च किए नए Powerbeats ईयरफोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

महज 90 सेकेंड में आउट ऑफ स्टॉक हुआ शाओमी का ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कब है अगली सेल

PUBG मोबाइल दूसरी एनिवर्सरी पर कर रहा है ये इवेंट, 15 विजेताओं को मिलेंगे ये शानदार इनाम

मोटोरोला ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है इसकी खास बातें

Redmi K30 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई तस्वीर, सामने आई ये महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24
Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed

News

Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed
Redmi K30 Pro leaked hands-on images show quad rear camera setup

News

Redmi K30 Pro leaked hands-on images show quad rear camera setup
Moto E6s new variant launched

News

Moto E6s new variant launched
OnePlus new logo spotted online

News

OnePlus new logo spotted online