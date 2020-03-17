Lenovo Legion Phone and accessories image leak before launch

Lenovo’s Legion series which has primarily been a PC making brand is set to step into the gaming smartphone arena. It is expected to launch its first gaming smartphone soon. A few teasers suggest that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G modem. This could be Lenovo’s gaming phone as it is teased with slogan “Game On.” Interestingly, one of the teasers shows that this gaming phone will reach over 600,000 in AnTuTu.

And now it seems that some renders of the device and its accessories are out. The image shows a whole bundle which includes a two controllers which are set to slide into an included case. Besides this there seems to be a Legion branded headcase which isn’t quite clear yet. It seems very much like the suitcase bundle that Asus brought out with the ROG Phone 2.

If the leaked specs turn out to be true, the upcoming Lenovo gaming phone will achieve the highest yet score on the AnTuTu benchmarking app. If rumors are to be believed, the handset could arrive under the name Lenovo Legion, GSMArena reports. This device will compete with the likes of Razer, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic, and ASUS ROG other gaming phones in the market.

The upcoming Lenovo phone is expected to launch with 2020 specifications, including 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, LPDDR5 memory, and UFS 3.0 or 3.1 storage. We also expect the device to come with fast charging capabilities and a high refresh rate supporting screen, perhaps 120Hz or at least 90Hz. Besides, Lenovo hasn’t yet revealed the official launch date of the upcoming Legion gaming phone.

Separately, Nubia launched its newest gaming smartphone the Nubia Red Magic 5G in China last week. At 144Hz the smartphone comes with the highest refresh rate display on any mobile yet. It also sports the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm – the Snapdragon 865, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, dual-mode 5G connectivity and a 64MP main camera. It also features an advanced air-cooling system that combines a fan with a heat-sink chamber. According to Nubia this can reduce the CPU temperature by up to 18 degrees.