comscore Lenovo Legion will charge completely in 30 minutes | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo Legion to charge completely in 30 minutes with 90W 'Twin Turbo' fast charging
News

Lenovo Legion to charge completely in 30 minutes with 90W 'Twin Turbo' fast charging

News

The fast charging tech along with the big 5,000mAh battery on the Lenovo Legion will be key for the gaming capabilities it is optimized for.

  • Published: July 20, 2020 7:49 PM IST
Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro poster

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro poster

The upcoming Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone is just a couple of days away from launch, along with the Asus ROG Phone III, another gaming phone the tech community is looking out for. However, with a lot of leaks and rumors along with official teasers getting out there for both phones, a new revelation of the Lenovo Legion will make at least one of its key features stand out amidst the rest, which is its charging time. Also Read - Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone revealed in an advertisement ahead of launch

The new 90W “Twin Turbo” charging tech system on the smartphone will ensure a full charge in a record 30 minutes. That is pretty impressive considering the phone has a decently big 5,000mAH battery. Like many newer high-watt fast-charging setups, the Lenovo Legion’s battery is split into two parts that can be charged simultaneously. Also Read - Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro poster surfaces online; confirms side-mounted camera setup

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

The company also revealed in the same teaser that it has implemented 16 security checks to ensure that all the power that goes into the phone through the 90W charging tech is in control. Like the Asus ROG Phone II from last year, the phone has two USB-C ports, one going on the bottom while the other goes on the side o0f the phone. This helps you game without the hassle of cables between your fingers, irrespective of whether you’re playing a portrait or landscape title. Also Read - The Lenovo Legion will have a smooth 144Hz refresh rate screen

Lenovo Legion to feature 144Hz screen

We also recently found out that the screen on the Lenovo Legion will feature 144Hz refresh rate support, along with powerful speakers and dual-linear vibration motors in the body, enabling a totally immersive gaming experience, at least on paper. Moreover, the pop-up selfie camera of the Lenovo Legion has also gone on the side of the phone (which for the device, is the top) since it is optimized for horizontal use.

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro poster surfaces online; confirms side-mounted camera setup

Also Read

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro poster surfaces online; confirms side-mounted camera setup

Ahead of the launch on July 22, one of the most important elements of the phone we know is the presence of a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, which puts the phone in the same league as the Asus ROG Phone III, which is also to launch on the same day.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2020 7:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Vodafone eSIM now available for some Apple iPhones in India
Telecom
Vodafone eSIM now available for some Apple iPhones in India
Lenovo Legion will charge completely in 30 minutes

Gaming

Lenovo Legion will charge completely in 30 minutes

Netflix testing out a new experimental layout for TVs

Entertainment

Netflix testing out a new experimental layout for TVs

Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed

Flipkart Snapdragon Days Sale: Best deals

Deals

Flipkart Snapdragon Days Sale: Best deals

Most Popular

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Lenovo Legion will charge completely in 30 minutes

Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo Legion will charge completely in 30 minutes

Gaming

Lenovo Legion will charge completely in 30 minutes
Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone revealed in an ad ahead of launch

Gaming

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone revealed in an ad ahead of launch
Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

News

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon
Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro poster surfaces online with side-mounted camera

Gaming

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro poster surfaces online with side-mounted camera
Asus ROG Phone 3 press render leak, shows a familiar design

Gaming

Asus ROG Phone 3 press render leak, shows a familiar design

हिंदी समाचार

Netflix किसे देगा 83 साल का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन? जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

Chinese App पर लगे बैन के बाद भारत में जा रही है लोगों की जॉब

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किया eSIM, वोडाफोन ग्राहक ऐसे कर सकते हैं प्राप्त

जान का दुश्मन बना PUBG Mobile, जानिए कैसे गई 13 साल के मासूम की जान

अमेजन पर गलती से लीक हुई Sony PlayStation 5 की कीमत और रिलीज डेट

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

Lenovo Legion will charge completely in 30 minutes
Gaming
Lenovo Legion will charge completely in 30 minutes
Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed
Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31

News

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers