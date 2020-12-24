comscore Five best PS5 games to be release in 2021: Expected PS5 price | BGR.in
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Here are the top five best PS5 games to look forward to in 2021
News

Here are the top five best PS5 games to look forward to in 2021

Gaming

The PlayStation 5 will be coming to India in the coming weeks and we take a look at some of the top games launching in 2021.

  • Published: December 24, 2020 8:33 AM IST
Far Cry 6

The Sony PlayStation 5 is steadily making its way to international markets and is expected to be launched in India in January 2021 with retailers already rumored to have been intimated about the arrival of Sony’s latest PS5 gaming console.

Alongside the hype around the PS5, a lot of gamers were treated to PlayStation exclusives at the PS 5 reveal event along with a bunch of other console titles they can expect in 2021. Since we have seen cinematic trailers of some of the games already being teased in 2020 I feel it’s safe to say these games will be launched next year.

So, here’s a list of the top 5 console game that you should definitely look forward to in 2021.

God of War: Ragnarok

Perhaps the headline maker in this lineup, God of War: Ragnarok is rumored to make its debut in mid-2021. During the Sony PlayStation showcase event this year, the company released a goose-bump-inducing yet riveting teaser of the game with the voice of Kratos announcing “the time draws near, you must prepare yourself”.

The God of War franchise has been successful for its developers Santa Monica Studio and even gamers are looking forward to what fate lies ahead for the god-killing Spartan. The previous God of War was based on Kratos’ journey alongside his son Atreus in search of the highest peak in the nine realms to spread the ashes of Atreus’ mother.

The new God of War: Ragnarok might continue from where the story ends in its previous chapter.

Far Cry 6

Ubisoft teased Far Cry 6 in 2020 and ever since the launch of the trailer, Far Cry fans have been waiting with bated breath. The game is scheduled for a 2021 release with it being set in the tropical island of Yara, a fictional country in the Caribbean.

The protagonist, Yaran Dani Rojas, is a guerilla fighter who is leading a resistance against the oppressive regime of a dictator Anton Castillo voiced by Giancarlo Esposito from the Mandalorian and Breaking Bad series.

In the game, you lead a group of resistance fighters in a bid to free the island from Anton. Not a lot is known about the gameplay, however, going by what we have seen in the past titles, this one too is going to be an open-world action game filled with a number of challenging missions.

Horizon Forbidden West

Young Aloy is all grown up and back for some more action in the latest Horizon Forbidden West. Developed by Guerrilla Games, the new Horizon is set in a post-apocalyptic California where you will have to battle deadly robots in a series of missions across an open world.

The trailer that was released this year looked spectacular and gave us hints of what the gameplay could look like in 2021. We even got to see Aloy swimming underwater with a breathing apparatus which means you’ll get to explore parts beyond land.

Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5 is expected to unleash an out-of-this-world experience and PlayStation gamers are in for a treat with this one.

Hitman 3

Agent 47 is back, and we couldn’t be more excited about the next instalment of Hitman which promises to be more tactical than ever before. Hitman 3 will be the final chapter in the series as revealed in the PlayStation blog post that was released during the revelation of the PS5 games set to be released this year.

The blog post also states that “stakes are high and when all is said and done, Agent 47 and the world around him will never be the same again.”

The game is set for a dramatic conclusion and we hope it has more to offer considering its previous iteration by IO Interactive didn’t live up to the expectations of many. Hitman 3 for the PlayStation 5 will be released on 20 January.

Rainbow 6: Quarantine

The new Rainbow 6: Quarantine doesn’t seem to be a spin-off of the existing series rather something entirely fresh with a mix of characters from beyond the realm of supernatural. Probably zombies. The teaser that was released at E3 gave us a glimpse of what the storyline could be.

You will still be playing the game as a Rainbow Six operative but instead of elimination enemy soldiers, you’ll be dealt with the responsibility of taking down in-human foes which could be zombies or maybe even an alien parasite sent to destroy humanity.

Get ready for some horror and jump scares as the game will not just be about open-world shooting this time around.

 

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 24, 2020 8:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

KFConsole for gaming launched by fried chicken brand KFC
Gaming
KFConsole for gaming launched by fried chicken brand KFC
Telegram gets Discord-like group voice chats feature

Apps

Telegram gets Discord-like group voice chats feature

5 tech gift ideas for Christmas and New Year

Photo Gallery

5 tech gift ideas for Christmas and New Year

5 tech gift ideas for Christmas and New Year

Photo Gallery

5 tech gift ideas for Christmas and New Year

Indians streaming PUBG Mobile KR will be penalized

Gaming

Indians streaming PUBG Mobile KR will be penalized

More QLED Mi TVs coming from Xiaomi India in next one year

Features

More QLED Mi TVs coming from Xiaomi India in next one year

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

KFConsole for gaming launched by fried chicken brand KFC

Telegram gets Discord-like group voice chats feature

Indians streaming PUBG Mobile KR will be penalized

BSNL launches new Rs 199 prepaid plan: Know details

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features leaked: See what could be offered

More QLED Mi TVs coming from Xiaomi India in next one year

PUBG Mobile to TikTok: List of apps banned in India in 2020

Best Gaming TVs for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

4 WhatsApp features we expect to see in 2021

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top PlayStation 5 games that you can play in 2021

Gaming

Top PlayStation 5 games that you can play in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE फोन, ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, Kirin 710A SoC, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Vivo X60 Series: दमदार प्रोसेसर और कैमरे के साथ 29 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें संभावित फीचर्स

Jio, Airtel और Vi के सबसे धांसू प्लान, एक बार रिचार्ज और साल भर की छुट्टी

PUBG India Relaunch : भारत में रिलॉन्च के लिए तैयार है PUBG ! सामने आई ये गुड न्यूज

इंडियन स्मार्टफोन कंपनी LAVA जल्द लॉन्च करेगी गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, ये होगी कीमत

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

KFConsole for gaming launched by fried chicken brand KFC
Gaming
KFConsole for gaming launched by fried chicken brand KFC
Telegram gets Discord-like group voice chats feature

Apps

Telegram gets Discord-like group voice chats feature
Indians streaming PUBG Mobile KR will be penalized

Gaming

Indians streaming PUBG Mobile KR will be penalized
BSNL launches new Rs 199 prepaid plan: Know details

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 199 prepaid plan: Know details
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features leaked: See what could be offered

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features leaked: See what could be offered

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers