The Sony PlayStation 5 is steadily making its way to international markets and is expected to be launched in India in January 2021 with retailers already rumored to have been intimated about the arrival of Sony’s latest PS5 gaming console.

Alongside the hype around the PS5, a lot of gamers were treated to PlayStation exclusives at the PS 5 reveal event along with a bunch of other console titles they can expect in 2021. Since we have seen cinematic trailers of some of the games already being teased in 2020 I feel it’s safe to say these games will be launched next year.

So, here’s a list of the top 5 console game that you should definitely look forward to in 2021.

God of War: Ragnarok

Perhaps the headline maker in this lineup, God of War: Ragnarok is rumored to make its debut in mid-2021. During the Sony PlayStation showcase event this year, the company released a goose-bump-inducing yet riveting teaser of the game with the voice of Kratos announcing “the time draws near, you must prepare yourself”.

The God of War franchise has been successful for its developers Santa Monica Studio and even gamers are looking forward to what fate lies ahead for the god-killing Spartan. The previous God of War was based on Kratos’ journey alongside his son Atreus in search of the highest peak in the nine realms to spread the ashes of Atreus’ mother.

The new God of War: Ragnarok might continue from where the story ends in its previous chapter.

Far Cry 6

Ubisoft teased Far Cry 6 in 2020 and ever since the launch of the trailer, Far Cry fans have been waiting with bated breath. The game is scheduled for a 2021 release with it being set in the tropical island of Yara, a fictional country in the Caribbean.

The protagonist, Yaran Dani Rojas, is a guerilla fighter who is leading a resistance against the oppressive regime of a dictator Anton Castillo voiced by Giancarlo Esposito from the Mandalorian and Breaking Bad series.

In the game, you lead a group of resistance fighters in a bid to free the island from Anton. Not a lot is known about the gameplay, however, going by what we have seen in the past titles, this one too is going to be an open-world action game filled with a number of challenging missions.

Horizon Forbidden West

Young Aloy is all grown up and back for some more action in the latest Horizon Forbidden West. Developed by Guerrilla Games, the new Horizon is set in a post-apocalyptic California where you will have to battle deadly robots in a series of missions across an open world.

The trailer that was released this year looked spectacular and gave us hints of what the gameplay could look like in 2021. We even got to see Aloy swimming underwater with a breathing apparatus which means you’ll get to explore parts beyond land.

Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5 is expected to unleash an out-of-this-world experience and PlayStation gamers are in for a treat with this one.

Hitman 3

Agent 47 is back, and we couldn’t be more excited about the next instalment of Hitman which promises to be more tactical than ever before. Hitman 3 will be the final chapter in the series as revealed in the PlayStation blog post that was released during the revelation of the PS5 games set to be released this year.

The blog post also states that “stakes are high and when all is said and done, Agent 47 and the world around him will never be the same again.”

The game is set for a dramatic conclusion and we hope it has more to offer considering its previous iteration by IO Interactive didn’t live up to the expectations of many. Hitman 3 for the PlayStation 5 will be released on 20 January.

Rainbow 6: Quarantine

The new Rainbow 6: Quarantine doesn’t seem to be a spin-off of the existing series rather something entirely fresh with a mix of characters from beyond the realm of supernatural. Probably zombies. The teaser that was released at E3 gave us a glimpse of what the storyline could be.

You will still be playing the game as a Rainbow Six operative but instead of elimination enemy soldiers, you’ll be dealt with the responsibility of taking down in-human foes which could be zombies or maybe even an alien parasite sent to destroy humanity.

Get ready for some horror and jump scares as the game will not just be about open-world shooting this time around.