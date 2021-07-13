Logitech G335 wired gaming headset with Discord certification launched in India: Price, specifications

Logitech G335 wired gaming headset has been launch in India. These are basically a watered-down version of the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB gaming headset. The company claims that the G335 have a slimmer design for a smaller fit and increased comfort. It also claims that at 240 grams, these are one of the lightest gaming headsets available in the market. Also Read - Apple Stores remove rival audio products ahead of possible AirPods Studio launch

Logitech G335: Price in India, availability

Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones priced at Rs 6,795 in India. The headphones are currently available on Amazon in two colour options: Black and White. The company has not launched the Mint colour variant in the country. Also Read - Logitech MK295 Silent Combo includes a silent keyboard and mouse for Rs 2,995

The wireless option Logitech G773 Lightspeed Wireless RGB gaming headset is currently priced at Rs 15,495 in India. Also Read - Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review: Best for what it does

Logitech G335: Specifications, features

Logitech G335 feature a similar design to the Logitech G733 Lightspeed. They come with an adjustable suspension headband, soft-fabric earpad material to conform to your head for long-lasting comfort. The ear cups are soft and breathable with a mesh material that surrounds the ear to provide an easy fit. The cushioning inside of the cups is of memory foam, which helps them conform to the user’s head.

The left side unit also has a volume roller, whereas, the right side unit has a flip-to-mute microphone that has a unidirectional pickup pattern. The company claims that the headband straps are washable and replaceable. It has not revealed where customers will be able to purchase additional head straps from in India.

Logitech G335 sport 40mm drivers and are Discord-certified for clear communication. They feature a 3.5mm audio jack, due to which they are compatible with a number of devices including PCs, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and all mobile devices with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The company ships these with a PC splitter for computers that have a separate microphone and audio input.