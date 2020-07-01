Swiss computer peripherals company Logitech launched the G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse in India. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed was launched last year internationally. And now it was officially made its way to the Indian market. Also Read - Logitech introduces Circle View security camera compatible with Apple HomeKit

“Ultimately, no mouse better symbolizes the global love affair with a gaming mouse than the G502,” said Dhiraj Soni, Category and Marketing Head, Logitech. “Since we launched our first Lightspeed gaming mouse, fans have been asking us when we’d launch a version of the G502. With today’s introduction we’ve delivered what they’ve asked for and more.” Also Read - Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review: No nonsense about these

The G502 Lightspeed comes with a seven gram weight reduction compared to the original. It uses features from the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse, including thin wall design and endoskeleton chassis. Also Read - Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review: The master of them all

The new Logitech G502 Lightspeed comes with Lightspeed wireless technology. It has an all in one complex chassis that includes the next-High Efficiency Rated Optical (HERO) 16K sensor.

The G502 Lightspeed looks similar to the other G series mice from Logitech. It weighs 114 grams and is lighter than before. The mouse has 11 programmable buttons that can be customized through Logitech G HUB Software to perform individual action or assign macros. Additionally, the mouse features a dual-mode hyper scroll and an adjustable weight system with six weights — four at 2g and two at 4g.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed features textured rubber side grips and a right-handed design. In addition, the new G502 Lightspeed is PVC free and has Plastic Neutral Certification.

Logitech HERO 16K sensor, provides sensitivity up to 16,000 DPI, and tracks at 400+ IPS with no acceleration, filtering or smoothing. It also allows you to choose features, assign macros and key bindings, and create customized colors and animations, all with a simple, intuitive interface. The G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is available on Amazon for a price of Rs. 14,995.