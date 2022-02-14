From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies

Historically, most video game-based films have failed to meet expectations or have been severely disappointing when it comes to popular video game titles and series film adaptations. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G launched in India: Check specs, price, and more details

In contrast, however, there are plenty of great games based on movies, with golden eye 007 being an obvious stand-up on Final Fantasy, probably considered one of the best games based on a movie property. We have compiled a list of top video games based on successful movies and web series. Also Read - Garena Free Fire app banned in India: All questions answered

Also Read - Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers is a 2020 action role-playing game that can be played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia. The game is based on Marvel’s multi-billion-dollar film franchise. The game features the same characters as Avengers, including Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes was formally released on November 24, 2015, developed by EA Originals. The game can be played on Android and iOS platforms. In 2021, the mobile collectible RPG game recorded more than 100 million players. You have to collect your favorite heroes from every era and conquer opponents.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a role-playing video game. The game is based on the massively successful Harry Potter novels J.K. Rowling wrote. The background is set in the Wizarding World. Jam City develops it under license from Portkey Games. The game revolves around Harry Potter’s birth and his enrolment at Hogwarts.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. It can be played on Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S. The role-playing video game is based on the Star Wars movie series universe five years after Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith.

Crab Game (Squid Game)

The Crab Game is a free-to-play video game published and developed by Daniel Sooman, Dani. The game can be played on Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems, Linux platforms. The Multiplayer video game is based on the Netflix series Squid Game.