comscore Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Looking for the Xbox Series X? You might be waiting until April 2021
News

Looking for the Xbox Series X? You might be waiting until April 2021

Gaming

Xbox CEO Tim Stuart confirms that the Series X will be in short supply until April 2021. The Series X costs Rs 49,990 in India.

Xbox Series X (5)

The Xbox Series X launched last week in India along with many other countries and it is already out of stock. The Series X marks the next-generation of gaming consoles with some serious power upgrades over the aging Xbox One X. Microsoft is currently struggling to meet demands and has confirmed that the Series X could take up to April 2021 in order to be available widely across the markets. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console goes on sale: Check price, features

Microsoft CFO Tim Stuart at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Virtual Conference was quoted saying that there will be a shortage of the Xbox Series X consoles across the globe. “We need more consoles. The number one request I get over and over is it’s so hard to get the consoles right now. And I really apologize for that. We’ve been building them for almost two months now and trying to get as many into the stores as we can, but the demand is just so high,” says Xbox boss Phil Spencer. Also Read - Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Xbox Series X is seeing higher demands

Xbox Series X Also Read - Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today: 5 reasons to consider these Microsoft consoles

The Xbox Series X is difficult to grab in most of the popular markets. In India, the Series X is out of stock on Flipkart and Amazon. That said, you can get the cheaper Xbox Series S on Flipkart at a price of Rs 34,990. The Sony PlayStation 5 also suffers a similar fate with limited availability. In India, Sony is yet to announce the sale date for the PS5, even though the global launch is set for November 19.

Both the Series X and PS5 bring along some serious upgrades over their predecessors, at least on paper. The new consoles use the latest AMD Zen 2 processors with eight cores clocked at a nominal 3.8GHz. While the Sony PS5 possesses 10.2 TFLOPS of graphical power, the Series X claims up to 12 TFLOPS of graphical performance. Both consoles can push up to 4K at 120 fps and support ray tracing.

The Series X gets some additional benefits such as Quick Resume, which paired with the faster custom SSD storage helps with faster loading times and no need for game saves. The Xbox Series X also comes with the Xbox Game Pass subscription plan that offers more than 100 titles at a price of Rs 799 per month.

We currently have the review unit of the Xbox Series X and so far, it has proven to be great with the latest titles such as Assasin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Dirt 5 and more. Stay tuned for the full review of the Series X.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 18, 2020 5:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India
News
Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India
iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

News

iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021

Gaming

Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021

Mobile data not working properly? 5 easy tips to fix the issue

How To

Mobile data not working properly? 5 easy tips to fix the issue

WhatsApp Read Later feature testing begins: What it is?

News

WhatsApp Read Later feature testing begins: What it is?

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India

iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021

YouTube introduces audio ads, currently in beta

Twitter rolls out 'Fleets' for all users worldwide

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021

Gaming

Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021
Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console goes on sale: Check price, features

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console goes on sale: Check price, features
Xbox Series X first look (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Gaming

Xbox Series X first look (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today in India

Gaming

Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today in India
Xbox Series S game installation space revealed

Gaming

Xbox Series S game installation space revealed

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में अब नहीं आ पाया 5G, चीन ने शुरू की 6G की टेस्टिंग

OPPO ने टीज किया Find X3 फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, डिस्पले में होगा बड़ा अपग्रेड

भारतीय सुपर कंप्यूटर 'परम सिद्धि' का दुनिया भर में जलवा, जानें क्या है ग्लोबल रैंकिंग?

लॉन्च से पहले POCO M3 के फीचर्स हुए लीक, इस फोन का है रीब्रांडेड मॉडल?

Samsung Galaxy A50s को मिल रहा One UI 2.5 अपडेट और नवंबर 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच

Latest Videos

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about
Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India
News
Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India
iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

News

iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate
Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021

Gaming

Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021
YouTube introduces audio ads, currently in beta

News

YouTube introduces audio ads, currently in beta
Twitter rolls out 'Fleets' for all users worldwide

News

Twitter rolls out 'Fleets' for all users worldwide

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers