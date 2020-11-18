Looking for Xbox Series X? You have to wait until April 2021

The Xbox Series X launched last week in India along with many other countries and it is already out of stock. The Series X marks the next-generation of gaming consoles with some serious power upgrades over the aging Xbox One X. Microsoft is currently struggling to meet demands and has confirmed that the Series X could take up to April 2021 in order to be available widely across the markets. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console goes on sale: Check price, features

Microsoft CFO Tim Stuart at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Virtual Conference was quoted saying that there will be a shortage of the Xbox Series X consoles across the globe. "We need more consoles. The number one request I get over and over is it's so hard to get the consoles right now. And I really apologize for that. We've been building them for almost two months now and trying to get as many into the stores as we can, but the demand is just so high," says Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

Xbox Series X is seeing higher demands

The Xbox Series X is difficult to grab in most of the popular markets. In India, the Series X is out of stock on Flipkart and Amazon. That said, you can get the cheaper Xbox Series S on Flipkart at a price of Rs 34,990. The Sony PlayStation 5 also suffers a similar fate with limited availability. In India, Sony is yet to announce the sale date for the PS5, even though the global launch is set for November 19.

Both the Series X and PS5 bring along some serious upgrades over their predecessors, at least on paper. The new consoles use the latest AMD Zen 2 processors with eight cores clocked at a nominal 3.8GHz. While the Sony PS5 possesses 10.2 TFLOPS of graphical power, the Series X claims up to 12 TFLOPS of graphical performance. Both consoles can push up to 4K at 120 fps and support ray tracing.

The Series X gets some additional benefits such as Quick Resume, which paired with the faster custom SSD storage helps with faster loading times and no need for game saves. The Xbox Series X also comes with the Xbox Game Pass subscription plan that offers more than 100 titles at a price of Rs 799 per month.

We currently have the review unit of the Xbox Series X and so far, it has proven to be great with the latest titles such as Assasin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Dirt 5 and more. Stay tuned for the full review of the Series X.