Lord of the Rings: Gollum screenshot surface online giving us a glimpse at the next generation title

Almost a year after the initial announcement regarding the game, the first screenshots have just surfaced on the internet. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

  Published: May 4, 2020 10:32 PM IST
Lord of the Rings Gollum screenshots

German video games developer Daedalic Entertainment is currently working on a next-generation Lord of the Rings video game. The upcoming game, “Lord of the Rings: Gollum” is a “stealth adventure” game that is expected to launch in 2021. As previously noted, the company plans to launch the upcoming game on Microsoft Xbox Series X, Sony PS5, and PC. Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be based on the Lord of the Rings books from J.R.R. Tolkien. Almost a year after the initial announcement regarding the game, the first screenshots have just surfaced on the internet. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming game. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass members playing twice as much since March: Microsoft

Lord of the Rings: Gollum screenshot; details

The new game screenshots build upon previously available information. A previous report indicated that Daedalic has invented its in-house version on the primary character of the game, Gollum. The developer confirmed that it will not follow the look that we have seen in the famous Peter Jackson movies. Taking a look at the new screenshots, we see that the reinvented Gollum is not that different from the movies. However, this is in line with what the game developer wanted. A IGN report revealed that the developer did not want to “displease the folks who have only seen the movies.” As per the report, the developer did not want Gollum to look like Andy Serkis. Also Read - Video games developers announce ‘Summer Game Fest’; a four-month long E3 replacement

German website GameStar shared 11 screenshots from the upcoming game. This first look revealed how Gollum will look in the game along with the environment. Lord of the Rings: Gollum game comes with a slightly more “cartoony” look than the past Middle-earth games from Monolith. These screenshots showcase a darker version of Mordor and possible Bag end. Also Read - Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7 with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer

The images also showcased how the stealth-action game will work during the gameplay. One screenshot also showcased a decision-based UI focusing on Gollum’s dual-personality. The player has to choose from different on-screen options based on the two different personalities.

  Published Date: May 4, 2020 10:32 PM IST

