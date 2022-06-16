comscore Lucknow Boy killed mother for playing PUBG: NCPCR asks IT ministry how banned game is still available for use by minors
PUBG ban in India: Why banned game still available in country NCPCR asks IT ministry

Last week the boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The apex child rights body NCPCR on Tuesday sought explanation from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on how the banned PUBG game was still available to be used by minors, days after a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother after she stopped him from playing the online game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile to Candy Crush Saga: Here are the top 5 grossing mobile games worldwide

In 2020, the government blocked popular gaming app PUBG and others, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 new update adds TikTok-like gameplay editing features: Check details

Last week the boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. “In view of this incident, it is beyond the understanding of the commission how a banned game… which has been blocked by the government, is still available for use by minors. Therefore, the Commission requests your good offices to inform reasons for availability of such blocked applications over the internet,” the NCPCR wrote to the ministry secretary. Also Read - PUBG Mobile maker Krafton bans over 66,000 accounts for cheating

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also requested that it may be informed regarding action taken in such incidents and be provided with a list of such games which are being used by minors along with their regulating bodies and their regulating mechanism within 10 days of receipt of this letter.

In another letter to the president of the Indian Olympic Association, the commission said it has been observed that PUBG has been recognised a part of e-sports and has further received recognition from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

“In the said regard it is requested that the commission may be informed regarding the current status as to whether PUBG or any other similar e-game has been recognised by your organisation. It is requested that the commission may be informed regarding such games which are being used by minors along with their recognition status within 10 days of receipt of this letter,” it said.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 2:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 16, 2022 2:34 PM IST

