Ludo King update: Adds Quick Ludo, six player mode, voice chat

Ludo King is one of the most popular Ludo mobile game available on , and . The game gained popularity during the nationwide locdowns that took place between the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The game is now adding two "most sought after" features, Quick Ludo and Five to Six Player Ludo. Gametion Technologies feels that these features will help its users "connect with more of their friends online."

Apart from these features, the developer has also added the ability for players to voice chat with each other while playing the game.

The new Quick Ludo feature will allow players to play quick games with each other within five minutes. Usual ludo games on the app can last from 15 minutes to 40 minutes. This new mode will come handy to players with less amount of time on their hands.

The new five to six player mode, will allow up to six players to take part in a match of ludo at a time. The mode was earlier being tested in offline multiplayer matches. However, now it is also available in the online mode also. This mode also allows the players to use the voice chat feature just like all the other modes, to talk to each other while playing the game.

To get all of these new features, you can head over to the Play Store or the App Store to update the app to its latest version. After updating you can start using all of these new features.

“We are thrilled and excited to launch Quick Ludo and 5 & 6 six-player mode on Ludo King. With these features, our players will have a thrilling gaming experience. The 6-player mode will help bond with family, friends, and their extended family group. In 2021, our aim is to widen our user base globally with our new in-app features and gameplay,” said Vikash Jaiswal, creator of Ludo King.

In related news, recently crossed 500 million downloads globally, with significant growth in the past nine months. The company states that the daily active users increased from 15 million to 32 million and the monthly average users increased from 110 million to 142 million in the last nine months. The game was also awarded the most downloaded game on the India App Store for the year.