Man attacks fiancée's brother with knife over smartphone charger for playing PUBG

The list of these incidents related to PUBG keeps getting longer.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 11:45 AM IST
In what is another case of violent action resulting from the need to play PUBG Mobile, a man has apparently attacked his fiancée’s brother for failing to get him a charger in time to charge the phone while playing the game. A man from Maharashtra, named Rajnish Rajbar, allegedly attacked Om Bavdhankar with a knife for not getting the charger quick enough and the latter is in a serious condition right now. The victim is being treated at the hospital.

The incident happened on February 7, and it was not until February 14 that a case of attempt-to-murder was filed at Kolshewadi police station in Maharashtra’s Thane district. Rajbar is yet to be arrested as the police are investigating the crime by speaking to eye witnesses about the whole incident, PTI reports.

The Police is investigating whether there were any pre-existing psychological cause behind this attack as well. This incident comes after the previous report where a man from Malaysia left his pregnant wife and children who were distracting him from playing the game.

As mentioned, there’s been no shortage of negative incidents around the game, especially when it comes to the effect on the psychological balance after extended hours of playing the game. Even governments in India have taken steps to keep PUBG away from schools by banning it. The Vellore Institute of Technology recently banned the game from its hostels. A 11-year-old boy from Maharashtra first wrote about the negative effects of the game to the Maharashtra government and then moved court to have it banned.

PUBG developers, on their part, are working towards improving the overall gaming experience to counter all the negative feedback. The team is also looking to put in checks and stops to ensure that the game is perceived and played in good intentions and without any adverse effects.

