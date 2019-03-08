Man playing PUBG Mobile drinks acid instead of water

In what has been another bad news relating to PUBG Mobile, a man playing the game has been reported to have drunk acid instead of water. One PUBG Mobile player from Madhya Pradesh was apparently so engrossed with his match that he didn’t notice that he mistook a bottle of acid for water and drank the contents. He was then rushed to the hospital where the doctors performed surgery on him. He is now out of danger and recovering.

That said, the very act of keeping an acid bottle in the open has carelessness written all over it. And this again seems to point to the kind of attention that PUBG Mobile requires from its players. This is not an isolated incident where persons playing PUBG Mobile have been less than mindful of the real world. Recently, a man apparently left his pregnant wife and kids to pursue playing more PUBG. This news is not verified as the name of the man neither the woman has been mentioned in the post, and there is no means to verify this information. There is also a possibility that the account that posted this is fabricated.

But that does not mean that there have not been other cases where the game has been portrayed in a negative light. According to a previous report by UNI, a fitness trainer in Jammu started self-harming himself and then ended up in the hospital due to his addiction to the popular battle royale game.

Besides this, an 11-year-old Mumbai boy moved to the court to seek a ban for the game on grounds that it is addicting and harmful, though not before he wrote to the government about it. Previously, Gujarat officially became the first state in India to ban the game from primary schools. There were complaints against the game and appeals to ban it Kashmir and an institution in Chennai also banned it from its hostels.