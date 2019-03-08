comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Man playing PUBG Mobile drinks acid instead of water
News

Man playing PUBG Mobile drinks acid instead of water

Gaming

The man did not notice that it was a bottle of acid while playing PUBG Mobile.

  • Published: March 8, 2019 2:09 PM IST
pubg-mobile-vikendi-snow-map-first-impressions

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

In what has been another bad news relating to PUBG Mobile, a man playing the game has been reported to have drunk acid instead of water. One PUBG Mobile player from Madhya Pradesh was apparently so engrossed with his match that he didn’t notice that he mistook a bottle of acid for water and drank the contents. He was then rushed to the hospital where the doctors performed surgery on him. He is now out of danger and recovering.

That said, the very act of keeping an acid bottle in the open has carelessness written all over it. And this again seems to point to the kind of attention that PUBG Mobile requires from its players. This is not an isolated incident where persons playing PUBG Mobile have been less than mindful of the real world. Recently, a man apparently left his pregnant wife and kids to pursue playing more PUBG. This news is not verified as the name of the man neither the woman has been mentioned in the post, and there is no means to verify this information. There is also a possibility that the account that posted this is fabricated.

But that does not mean that there have not been other cases where the game has been portrayed in a negative light. According to a previous report by UNI, a fitness trainer in Jammu started self-harming himself and then ended up in the hospital due to his addiction to the popular battle royale game.

PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game

Besides this, an 11-year-old Mumbai boy moved to the court to seek a ban for the game on grounds that it is addicting and harmful, though not before he wrote to the government about it. Previously, Gujarat officially became the first state in India to ban the game from primary schools. There were complaints against the game and appeals to ban it Kashmir and an institution in Chennai also banned it from its hostels.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2019 2:09 PM IST

Editor's Pick

International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women
News
International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women
Samsung Galaxy S10 demand better than expected

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 demand better than expected

Samsung might tap Dixon and Foxconn to contract manufacture TVs in India

News

Samsung might tap Dixon and Foxconn to contract manufacture TVs in India

Samsung Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update starts rolling out to users

News

Samsung Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update starts rolling out to users

International Women's Day 2019: Google Doodle showcases inspirational quotes from 13 trailblazers

News

International Women's Day 2019: Google Doodle showcases inspirational quotes from 13 trailblazers

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live

International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women

Samsung Galaxy S10 demand better than expected

Samsung might tap Dixon and Foxconn to contract manufacture TVs in India

International Women's Day 2019: Google Doodle showcases inspirational quotes from 13 trailblazers

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Man playing PUBG Mobile drinks acid instead of water

Gaming

Man playing PUBG Mobile drinks acid instead of water
PUBG Mobile reportedly banned by Indian state for being a negative impact

Gaming

PUBG Mobile reportedly banned by Indian state for being a negative impact
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Grand Finals set to be held in Hyderabad on March 10

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Grand Finals set to be held in Hyderabad on March 10
PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 

Gaming

PUBG devs announce that Erangel map is being reworked 
PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

Gaming

PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo अप्रैल में लॉन्च कर सकती है 10x लॉसलैस जूम कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, और S10e की भारत में सेल शुरू, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

International Women's Day 2019 में ये स्मार्टफोन हो सकते हैं बेस्ट गिफ्ट ऑप्शन

इस कस्टमर की किस्मत निकली खराब, बिना LED प्लैश के मिला शाओमी Mi 9 स्मार्टफोन

Women's Day 2019: व्हाट्सएप के इन शानदार स्टिकर्स से विश करें विमेंस डे

News

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live
News
Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live
International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women

News

International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women
Samsung Galaxy S10 demand better than expected

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 demand better than expected
Samsung might tap Dixon and Foxconn to contract manufacture TVs in India

News

Samsung might tap Dixon and Foxconn to contract manufacture TVs in India
International Women's Day 2019: Google Doodle showcases inspirational quotes from 13 trailblazers

News

International Women's Day 2019: Google Doodle showcases inspirational quotes from 13 trailblazers