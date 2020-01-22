comscore Man plus his PS4 into airport monitor to play Apex Legends
Man plus his PS4 into airport monitor to play Apex Legends

The entire moment of the man playing Apex Legends on his PS4 was caught on camera by a Twitter user Stefan Dietz.

  Published: January 22, 2020 1:42 PM IST
Man plays Apex Legends on Airport monitor

A man travelling from Oregon’s Portland International Airport was caught playing popular battle royale game Apex Legends on the airport information monitor. At around 4.30AM, on January 16, a man took over the monitor and started playing the game, but his session was soon interrupted by airport officials, news portal techspot.com reported recently.

The entire moment was caught on camera by a Twitter user Stefan Dietz, who shared the photo of the guy playing Apex Legends with the caption, “This guy has his video game plugged into one of the airport monitors.” The tweet has been retweeted around 1,000 times with mixed reactions of netizens.

“The real question is how well did the game perform online with the laggy wifi connection,” a user wrote. “I can’t believe he actually thought that was a good idea,” wrote another. According to Port of Portland spokesperson Kama Simonds, the a monitor showed a map of the airport.

“That is obviously something that we do not want to have happened because travelers need the information that we are putting on the screens for them,” Simonds said. “Apparently, it was a very polite and cordial interaction, it was a good reminder of what not to do at the airport,” Simonds added.

Sony PlayStation 5 launch time apparently leaked by developer

Sony PlayStation 5 launch time apparently leaked by developer

This obviously brings into question what prompted him to plug his console into the monitor. A basic explanation would be that the guy just wanted to play some Apex Legends. And we suppose it seemed like a good idea for him to plug into the airport. He probably assumed that it being the wee hours of the morning with less passengers around. He probably felt not too many people would need to use the map displayed on the monitor. That being said, it is highly irregular to want to play video games on an airport monitor.

  Published Date: January 22, 2020 1:42 PM IST

