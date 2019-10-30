Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the latest game in the CoD franchise, dropped on October 25. The gaming community has been waiting for the game for some time now. However, on the day when the game became available, a number of gamers found themselves working. Most of these players could not contain their excitement knowing that a brand new game is awaiting them. For all such games, help came in a quirky fashion from a rather unexpected place.

The social media team of Call of Duty UK took to Twitter with an intent to rescue these gamers. They provided a solution to all gamers, which was basically a leave letter template. In true gaming fashion, this leave letter template is smart and quirky at the same time. The social media team suggested that gamers can take print out this letter and send it to their bosses. One gamer did just that and the response he received has left the internet in splits.

Call of Duty turns a boss into internet hero

“I am writing to advise _______ is to be relieved of all current duties commencing 0001 hours on October 25,” the letter reads. “The circumstances of their absence are of a highly classified nature, hence should not be subject to questioning due to the sensitivity of activities during the aforementioned time period.”

Forgot to get tomorrow off? Print out this letter and you just might spend the day playing #ModernWarfare anyway. pic.twitter.com/MBFWF1M9E5 — Call of Duty UK (@CallofDutyUK) October 24, 2019

“Their contribution to the task at hand is of International Importance. You may overhear them discussing preparations for their time away, and we advise that you do not engage. Please disregard terminology ‘loadout’, ‘sesh’, ‘we on’, ‘no scope’ and ‘them Ws’. As a citizen, this is none of your concern.”

The letter posted by Call of Duty UK’s social media team is signed by Colin O’Duty. After the post went viral, Chris Carter decided to try his luck. He requested for leave using the same template. He posted a photo of the letter with his name filled on it on Twitter. However, his boss turned out to be an even bigger gamer and his response will go down as the cheekiest yet.

The 35-year-old Chris Carter, who works as a refrigeration engineer, told the response was not what he had hoped for. “I sent it to my direct team leader, and he told me – and I quote – ‘You can kiss my a**! If anyone is having tomorrow off, it’s me,'” Carter told LADbible. He further confirmed that he shared a bond of friendship with his manager. They both play Call of Duty together and also play Airsoft. “We are both in work today and on the same site, ribbing each other about CoD and trying to get finished first to see if we can get off early.”

