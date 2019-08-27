Mario Kart Tour coming to Android and iOS on September 25

Nintendo recently announced that its much-awaited mobile game – Mario Kart – scheduled to release earlier this year (having been under development for almost a year), is finally going to release on September 25. Mario Kart for Android and iOS devices was announced almost a year and half ago. Nintendo delayed the March release of the game citing quality concerns. US and Japan users were offered beta testing options for the same. But now the announcement goes that the game will be hitting both Andoird and iOS devices on the same day. It will be a free to download game with in-app purchases.

“Pre-registration for Mario Kart Tour is now available! For more details, please click here: https://t.co/loB3wf6eOv #MarioKartTour will be available on 9/25. We hope you’re looking forward to getting behind the wheel of this new game!” Read the tweet from Nintendo.

Other Nintendo game details

However, that’s not the only title that it has in the works. Among the largest video game companies in the world, Nintendo recently announced that it’ll be bringing another mobile game – Dr. Mario World – to iOS and Android devices sometime in summer this year. Nintendo developing ‘action puzzle’ game, Dr. Mario World in collaboration with LINE corporation, a Japanese mobile application developer and internet services company.

Dr. Mario World would be freely available for download via Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The mobile game will feature (optional) in-app purchases and have support for multiple languages, including English and Japanese. According to Nintendo’s official release, Dr. Mario World to initially released in approximately sixty countries around the world, including Japan and the United States.

In related news, it was recently reported that Nintendo is planning to develop a smaller and cheaper version of its Switch console. The new console will put even more focus on portability and likely miss out on some of the features of the original Switch.