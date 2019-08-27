comscore Mario Kart Tour coming to Android and iOS on September 25
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Mario Kart Tour coming to Android and iOS on September 25
News

Mario Kart Tour coming to Android and iOS on September 25

Gaming

Mario Kart for Android and iOS devices was announced almost a year and half ago. Nintendo delayed the March release of the game citing quality concerns.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 11:31 AM IST
Mario Kart

Nintendo recently announced that its much-awaited mobile game – Mario Kart – scheduled to release earlier this year (having been under development for almost a year), is finally going to release on September 25. Mario Kart for Android and iOS devices was announced almost a year and half ago. Nintendo delayed the March release of the game citing quality concerns. US and Japan users were offered beta testing options for the same. But now the announcement goes that the game will be hitting both Andoird and iOS devices on the same day. It will be a free to download game with in-app purchases.

“Pre-registration for Mario Kart Tour is now available! For more details, please click here: https://t.co/loB3wf6eOv #MarioKartTour will be available on 9/25. We hope you’re looking forward to getting behind the wheel of this new game!” Read the tweet from Nintendo.

 Other Nintendo game details

However, that’s not the only title that it has in the works. Among the largest video game companies in the world, Nintendo recently announced that it’ll be bringing another mobile game – Dr. Mario World – to iOS and Android devices sometime in summer this year. Nintendo developing ‘action puzzle’ game, Dr. Mario World in collaboration with LINE corporation, a Japanese mobile application developer and internet services company.

Control Review: Like walking through an expertly crafted nightmare

Also Read

Control Review: Like walking through an expertly crafted nightmare

Dr. Mario World would be freely available for download via Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The mobile game will feature (optional) in-app purchases and have support for multiple languages, including English and Japanese.  According to Nintendo’s official release, Dr. Mario World to initially released in approximately sixty countries around the world, including Japan and the United States.

In related news, it was recently reported that Nintendo is planning to develop a smaller and cheaper version of its Switch console. The new console will put even more focus on portability and likely miss out on some of the features of the original Switch.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 11:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29
thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi confirms RedmiBook launch with 10th Gen Intel chipset on Aug 29
News
Xiaomi confirms RedmiBook launch with 10th Gen Intel chipset on Aug 29
Google Drive now supports account switching gesture

News

Google Drive now supports account switching gesture

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge update rolling out

Mario Kart Tour coming to Android and iOS on September 25

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour coming to Android and iOS on September 25

Hero Dash electric scooter launched in India: Check price

News

Hero Dash electric scooter launched in India: Check price

Most Popular

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi confirms RedmiBook launch with 10th Gen Intel chipset on Aug 29

Google Drive now supports account switching gesture

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge update rolling out

Hero Dash electric scooter launched in India: Check price

After Zomato, Swiggy, Uber Eats and Foodpanda asked to ban 'deep discounts'

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mario Kart Tour coming to Android and iOS on September 25

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour coming to Android and iOS on September 25
Nintendo Switch Lite announced: Price, features

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite announced: Price, features
Cricket 19 The Official Game of the Ashes released

Gaming

Cricket 19 The Official Game of the Ashes released
Samurai Showdown exhibits new 'Dojo Mode'

Gaming

Samurai Showdown exhibits new 'Dojo Mode'
Smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch expected at E3 2019

Gaming

Smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch expected at E3 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fiber की कनेक्टिवी अपने एरिया में ऐसे करें चैक, ब्रॉडबेंस सर्विस के लिए ऐसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन

Oppo Reno 2 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फोटोज हुई लीक, जानें क्या हैं इनमें खास

Mi Super Sale: Mi A2, Redmi Y2 और Poco F1 समेत इन Xiaomi स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Mi A3 : दोनों की सेल आज, Price, Specifications और Feature के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Oppo Reno 2 स्मार्टफोन AnTuTu बेंचमार्किंग वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, Samsung Galaxy A80 को पछाड़ा


News

Xiaomi confirms RedmiBook launch with 10th Gen Intel chipset on Aug 29
News
Xiaomi confirms RedmiBook launch with 10th Gen Intel chipset on Aug 29
Google Drive now supports account switching gesture

News

Google Drive now supports account switching gesture
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge update rolling out
Hero Dash electric scooter launched in India: Check price

News

Hero Dash electric scooter launched in India: Check price
After Zomato, Swiggy, Uber Eats and Foodpanda asked to ban 'deep discounts'

News

After Zomato, Swiggy, Uber Eats and Foodpanda asked to ban 'deep discounts'