Mario Kart Tour hits 129.3 million downloads in one month

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour has already reached 129.3 million downloads across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in just one month. To recall, this game was announced almost a year and half ago. Nintendo delayed the March release of the game citing quality concerns. US and Japan users were offered beta testing options for the same.

The game racked up 90 million downloads in the first week of launch. Mario Kart Tour is a free to download game with in-app purchases. While the game is free to download, players can only unlock the 50cc and the 100cc modes in-game. To unlock the 200cc mode players will have to pay a monthly subscription charge of Rs 419. Players start off as toad and can unlock other characters with Grand Stars and Rubies. But to unlock Mario players need to get rubies that require real money. Or users can get the New York Set that includes Mario for Rs 1,599. This is surprising considering that the previous Mario game for smartphones also did not work because of the wonky pricing by Nintendo.

Besides, Mario Kart Run is the biggest launch that Nintendo has ever seen, IANS reports. The game was outraced only by Pokemon Go, which amassed 163 million downloads in its first 30 days and has since crossed the 1 billion threshold, according to recent data shared by Sensor Tower. So far Mario Kart Tour has raked in $37.4 million through in-game purchases across Apple App Store as well as Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, Super Mario Run was downloaded 21.8 times, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp was downloaded 19.1 million times, Fire Emblem Heroes was downloaded 9.7 million times, Dr. Mario World was downloaded 7.4 million times and Dragalia Lost hit 1.6 million downloads – all in the first month.

