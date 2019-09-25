comscore Mario Kart Tour is now officially available on iOS and Android
Mario Kart Tour is now officially available on iOS and Android

Nintendo delayed the March release of Mario Kart Tour citing quality concerns.

  Published: September 25, 2019 5:59 PM IST
Mario Kart Tour

Nintendo recently announced that its much-awaited mobile game – Mario Kart Tour – scheduled to release earlier this year (having been under development for almost a year), is finally out on Android and iOS. Mario Kart Tour for Android and iOS devices was announced almost a year and half ago. Nintendo delayed the March release of the game citing quality concerns. US and Japan users were offered beta testing options for the same. The game has hit both Android and iOS devices today and can be downloaded now. It is a free to download game with in-app purchases.

“#MarioKartTour is here! Race around the world across a variety of new and classic courses! We hope you enjoy this first tour! Be sure to stay tuned here for the latest game news, because we’ve got a lot more coming. It’s finally here! GO!” Read the tweet from Nintendo.

However, that’s not the only title that it has in the works. Among the largest video game companies in the world, Nintendo recently announced that it’ll be bringing another mobile game – Dr. Mario World – to iOS and Android devices sometime in summer this year. Nintendo developing ‘action puzzle’ game, Dr. Mario World in collaboration with LINE corporation, a Japanese mobile application developer and internet services company.

Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15

Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15

Dr. Mario World would be freely available for download via Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The mobile game will feature (optional) in-app purchases and have support for multiple languages, including English and Japanese.  According to Nintendo’s official release, Dr. Mario World to initially released in approximately sixty countries around the world, including Japan and the United States.

In related news, it was recently reported that Nintendo is planning to develop a smaller and cheaper version of its Switch console. The new console will put even more focus on portability and likely miss out on some of the features of the original Switch.

  • Published Date: September 25, 2019 5:59 PM IST

