The game is pretty small and would remind many of the old Mario game that we used to play on the N64 or NES. (Screenshot)

The year 2020 has been one of the most difficult years in recent history. Now that the vaccine for coronavirus has started rolling out globally, there is a ray of hope, however, the year should stand in our memory as one to remember and learn from. For the very same reason, an indie game developer Max Garkavyy has developed a web game similar to , called 2020 Game. Also Read - Update: News of 20-year-old boy that died in Telangana after playing PUBG Mobile for 45 days straight is incorrect

It is a free-to-play web-based side-scrolling game, in which you will need to avoid all major incidents that occurred in 2020. These incidents include the Australian bushfire, Covid-19, lockdowns, among others. It has total gameplay of 10 minutes and has well-designed graphics to keep you hooked up. Also Read - PUBG Mobile sends ‘health reminder,’ locks out players for a specified time

2020 Game: A game like Mario

The 2020 Game is pretty small and reminds players of the old Mario game that we used to play on the N64 or NES. Just like Mario, the 2020 Game also comes with powerups like a mask and the Covid-19 vaccine. Also Read - Donkey Kong original arcade version re-released on Nintendo Switch

The game has some very funny moments also like a dance screen and the US election race. An interesting fact about it is that it is available to play in three languages: English, Spanish and Italian.

2020 Game: How to play

The game is available on PCs and smartphones, using the game’s website https://2020game.io/. There is no specific app for the game that can be downloaded on your mobile phone.

2020 Game: What is in it for the future?

Garkavyy stated that it took him over six months to develop the game during the global lockdown. At the end, he leaves a possible sequel of the game to be released in the future. The teaser shows 2021 with zombies, alien ships, dinosaurs and more.

At the end of the game, due to Garkavyy being an indie developer, there’s a donate link to help him further develop more such interesting short games. The donation is not mandatory and you can leave the game immediately after it ends if you do not wish to donate.