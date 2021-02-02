comscore Mario like 2020 Game wants you to relive 2020: Get Tips and Tricks, How to download 2020 game
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • This Mario-like game wants you to relive 2020 all over again
News

This Mario-like game wants you to relive 2020 all over again

Gaming

2020 Game is a free-to-play web-based side-scrolling game like Mario, which wants you to relive all major incidents that took place in 2020.

2020 Game

The game is pretty small and would remind many of the old Mario game that we used to play on the N64 or NES. (Screenshot)

The year 2020 has been one of the most difficult years in recent history. Now that the vaccine for coronavirus has started rolling out globally, there is a ray of hope, however, the year should stand in our memory as one to remember and learn from. For the very same reason, an indie game developer Max Garkavyy has developed a web game similar to Mario, called 2020 Game. Also Read - Update: News of 20-year-old boy that died in Telangana after playing PUBG Mobile for 45 days straight is incorrect

It is a free-to-play web-based side-scrolling game, in which you will need to avoid all major incidents that occurred in 2020. These incidents include the Australian bushfire, Covid-19, lockdowns, among others. It has total gameplay of 10 minutes and has well-designed graphics to keep you hooked up. Also Read - PUBG Mobile sends ‘health reminder,’ locks out players for a specified time

2020 Game: A game like Mario

The 2020 Game is pretty small and reminds players of the old Mario game that we used to play on the N64 or NES. Just like Mario, the 2020 Game also comes with powerups like a mask and the Covid-19 vaccine. Also Read - Donkey Kong original arcade version re-released on Nintendo Switch

The game has some very funny moments also like a TikTok dance screen and the US election race. An interesting fact about it is that it is available to play in three languages: English, Spanish and Italian.

2020 Game, Mario, Mario like game, Mario pc game, Covid-19, 2020 Game review, 2020 Game feature, 2021 game, 2020 Game Mario

It is a free-to-play web-based side-scrolling game, where you have to avoid all major incidents that took place in 2020. (Screenshot)

2020 Game: How to play

The game is available on PCs and smartphones, using the game’s website https://2020game.io/. There is no specific app for the game that can be downloaded on your mobile phone.

2020 Game: What is in it for the future?

Garkavyy stated that it took him over six months to develop the game during the global lockdown. At the end, he leaves a possible sequel of the game to be released in the future. The teaser shows 2021 with zombies, alien ships, dinosaurs and more.

At the end of the game, due to Garkavyy being an indie developer, there’s a donate link to help him further develop more such interesting short games. The donation is not mandatory and you can leave the game immediately after it ends if you do not wish to donate.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 2, 2021 10:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launching in India soon: Price, specs and more
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launching in India soon: Price, specs and more
Steam Game Festival starts Feb 3: 500 free game demos

Gaming

Steam Game Festival starts Feb 3: 500 free game demos

GameStop: All you need to know about WallStreetBets on Reddit vs traders

Features

GameStop: All you need to know about WallStreetBets on Reddit vs traders

Apex Legends Season 8: New character, map, gun and more

Gaming

Apex Legends Season 8: New character, map, gun and more

Official Twitter accounts of Indian journalist, actor and magazine withheld citing "legal demand"

News

Official Twitter accounts of Indian journalist, actor and magazine withheld citing "legal demand"

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launching in India soon: Price, specs and more

Steam Game Festival starts Feb 3: 500 free game demos

GameStop: All you need to know about WallStreetBets on Reddit vs traders

Apex Legends Season 8: New character, map, gun and more

Official Twitter accounts of Indian journalist, actor and magazine withheld citing "legal demand"

GameStop: All you need to know about WallStreetBets on Reddit vs traders

iPhone 13 in news: A notch-less display, up to 1TB storage expected

FAUG First Impressions: How does it stand against PUBG Mobile?

Can Motorola Edge S change the Indian mid-range segment again like Poco F1?

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

Related Topics

Related Stories

This Mario-like game wants you to relive 2020 all over again

Gaming

This Mario-like game wants you to relive 2020 all over again
Microsoft will not increase Xbox Live Gold plan price, here's why

Gaming

Microsoft will not increase Xbox Live Gold plan price, here's why
Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game release date, gameplay and more

Gaming

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game release date, gameplay and more
Cyberpunk 2077 save game error affecting PC a lot of users

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 save game error affecting PC a lot of users
Microsoft is getting its cloud gaming service to iOS & PCs in spring 2021

News

Microsoft is getting its cloud gaming service to iOS & PCs in spring 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X50, Vivo V19 की कीमत हुई 5000 रुपये तक कम, जानिए क्या है नया प्राइस

Samsung Galaxy M02 स्मार्टफोन आज होगा लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

6GB RAM, 6000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरा के साथ POCO M3 आज होगा लॉन्च, जानिए कितनी होगी कीमत

Xiaomi के कई स्मार्टफोन्स पर इतने हजार का डिस्काउंट, सिर्फ कुछ दिनों के लिए Offer

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro स्मार्टफोन में फास्ट चार्जिंग के लिए दी जाएगी डुअल सेल बैटरी

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launching in India soon: Price, specs and more
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launching in India soon: Price, specs and more
Steam Game Festival starts Feb 3: 500 free game demos

Gaming

Steam Game Festival starts Feb 3: 500 free game demos
GameStop: All you need to know about WallStreetBets on Reddit vs traders

Features

GameStop: All you need to know about WallStreetBets on Reddit vs traders
Apex Legends Season 8: New character, map, gun and more

Gaming

Apex Legends Season 8: New character, map, gun and more
Official Twitter accounts of Indian journalist, actor and magazine withheld citing "legal demand"

News

Official Twitter accounts of Indian journalist, actor and magazine withheld citing "legal demand"

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers