If you are a fan of the Marvel universe, there’s a new title coming later this year to quench your superhero thirst. It’s called Marvel Future Revolution and will be heading to both Android and iOS. In fact, you can head over to the respective app stores to pre-register the game. There’s no specific launch date yet but the Apple App Store hints at a possible September release. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 to The Last of Us: Part 2: Top PC and console games coming out in 2020

Marvel Future Revolution is touted as the first open-world RPG action game, and is said to be completely different from the bunch of Marvel games on mobile that NetMarble hosts. The game is free-to-play and brings along some of the most sought-after superheroes from the Marvel universe. The gameplay and graphics are going to echo the console versions of existing Marvel-based games. Pre-registering for the game will offer a Marvel Comics costume for free when it releases. Also Read - Netflix cancels Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ after just three seasons but it may come back

Marvel Future Revolution up for pre-registration

Marvel fans will initially start off with a limited character set that contains Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Storm, and Iron Man. Netmarble has plans to add more characters, regions, gameplay and more in-game items. Also Read - Xiaomi launches 8 Marvel Avengers figures on their Mi crowdfunding platform in China

In a pre-announcement briefing, Netmarble gave us a glimpse of what to expect from the gameplay. There’s lot of fighting alongside your favourite superheroes. “Players will partake in Epic Missions, which follow the main storyline, coupled with Side Missions that unlock sub-storylines to experience. As players progress, multiplayer content will unlock, including Blitz, Special Operation, Raids, and more. Players will also be able to flex their Super Hero skills in various PvP modes, from 1 vs 1 matches up to 10 vs 10 matches of high-level players,” says Netmarble.

As for the storyline, “Marvel Future Revolution begins with numerous Earths converging across multi-dimensions to form an entirely new ‘Primary Earth.’ As agents of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super Villains, confront their nefarious behaviors and defend the universe,” says Netmarble.

The game is said to feature a 3D open-world setting with multiple regions such as the high-tech New Stark City, Hydra Empire, Xandearth, Midgardia, and Sakaar. In all these settings, players will face some of Marvel’s deadliest villains such as Ultron, Kingpin’s thugs, soldiers of Hydra, and A.I.M. Scientists. You will also face powerful boss characters like Yellowjacket, M.O.D.O.K. and Thanos.

Netmarble is also bringing powerful customization options to the game. Hence, you can dress up your Spiderman in some of the coolest costumes seen in the Marvel universe and even the MCU.