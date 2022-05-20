Marvel Snap, a new collectible card battler game for mobile and PC, has been announced by developer Second Dinner which was founded by former Hearthstone director Ben Brode. Marvel Entertainment also tweeted about the game announcing that it will come with the entire Marvel multiverse including its characters, locations and so on. Also Read - Top May 2022 movie releases: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Morbius, The Kashmir Files and more

In this game, players will be able to assemble their dream team picking anyone from the Marvel universe. This team can include heroes, villians and variants (remember Loki?) that have different superpowers. It will be available in 13 different languages on mobile and PC at launch. Interested players can sign up for its Android beta now.

Marvel Snap announced

According to its website, Marvel Snap includes the entire Marvel multiverse. In this collectible card game, players can assemble their dream team of Marvel heroes, villains and variants, each with unique abilities. Marvel Snap plans to launch with more than 150 base cards for players to collect, with new cards coming monthly in concert with new seasons.

According to Marvel, the game will include 150 unique cards at the time of the launch and each will have different variants. More cards will be released each month in concert with new seasons.

Announcing @MARVELSNAP – The fastest card battler in the Multiverse! Build your MARVEL dream team in this fast-paced, action-packed, collectible card game coming to Mobile and PC. Learn More: https://t.co/ozIW0fnnHC pic.twitter.com/CwOy3R9E8W — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 19, 2022

As per a statement by Ben Brode, Chief Development Officer at Second Dinner, “We grew up obsessively playing CCGs and have spent decades designing them. We want the entire world to fall in love with card battlers just like we have. Marvel Snap is unlike any card battler ever made. We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that the game is super deep for hardcore players, while remaining very approachable so everyone can jump in and have a blast. We’re stoked to partner with Nuverse so that we can reach millions of players with our first game.”

Marvel Snap: How to play

Players will make a deck of 12 cards and face each other. Each gameplay is about three minutes long as your opponent will be playing simultaneously so you don’t have to wait around. Each player who lays down cards will get access to three different locations like Wakanda, Knowhere and Sinister London.

These locations have different effects on the player and the opponent which can be beneficial or challenging. To win the game, player needs to gain control of at least two locations out of these three. Notably, there are over 50 locations in the game that are chosen randomly throughout the gameplay. You will win Cosmic Cubes at the end of the game. If they think they can win, they can simply “Snap” to double the number of their cosmic cubes that are up for grabs.