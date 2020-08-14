Marvel's Avengers PC system requirements revealed

Marvel’s Avengers is pretty much a worldwide phenomenon now and the franchise’s video game is also coming to PCs. Now, developers Crystal Dynamics has announced the minimum and recommended system requirements for the upcoming title. Well, the minimum requirements are fortunately very high and you’ll be able to run the Marvel’s Avengers PC game on any recent machine with 8GB RAM and 64-bit Windows 10. Also Read - Nodwin Gaming launches Valorant Agni Series 2020

PC gamers will be delighted to know that the PC edition of Marvel's Avengers will bring some exclusive perks. These include an unlocked framerate, ultra-wide resolutions, support for multiple monitors and an optional 30GB high-res texture pack.

There will be keyboard and mouse support on PC. However, users will also be able to play Marvel's Avengers with a USB or Bluetooth controller. However you wish to enjoy the game, here are the complete minimum and recommended specifications you will need.

Marvel’s Avengers PC minimum requirements

Players will require a system running a 64-bit edition of Windows 10. The CPU should at least be Intel Core i3-4160 or it’s AMD equivalent. The GPU needs to be at least NVIDIA GTX 950 2GB or AMD 270 2GB. You will also need 8GB RAM, 75GB free space on your disk, and DirectX 12.

Marvel’s Avengers PC recommended requirements

For running Marvel’s Avengers in optimal conditions, users will require a system running a 64-bit edition of Windows 10. The CPU should be an Intel Core i7-4770K 3.4GHz or and AMD Ryzen 51600 3.2GHz. The GPU needs to be NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 4808GB. You will also need 16GB RAM, 110GB free space on your disk and DirectX 12

The Marvel’s Avengers PC game beta version will be available from August 14 to August 16. The beta will be available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One pre-orders. A wider open beta will be available from August 21-23.