comscore Marvel's Midnight Suns' release date, lead characters revealed in a 7-minute trailer
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Marvels Midnight Suns Trailer Reveals Spider Man Hulk Doctor Strange
News

Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer reveals Spider-Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange and more

Gaming

Scheduled to be released on October 7, Marvel's Midnight Suns is now available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Untitled design - 2022-06-10T155159.859

The trailer of Marvel’s Midnight Suns turn-based strategy RPG game was released at the recent Summer Game Fest 2022 event. The seven-minute trailer confirmed quite a handful of details regarding the upcoming game, including release date, lead characters, storyline, devices it will be released on and more. Also Read - Marvel's 'I am Groot' animated series to arrive on Disney Plus: How and when to watch

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on October 7

Earlier slated to release in March 2022, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will now arrive on October 7. It is now available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Marvel Entertainment has further confirmed that the Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released at a later date. Also Read - Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney Plus this month

Marvel, marvel's midnight suns

Scarlet Witch. Image: Marvel Entertainment

Developed by Firaxis Games, the game will “embrace the supernatural side of the Marvel Universe. As per the company blog, “When Lilith and her demonic horde join forces with Hydra, an unlikely team of Super Heroes will rise up under your leadership as The Hunter. As The Hunter, your job is to unite legends like Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Blade and build the team that will serve as Earth’s last line of defense against the underworld – but you better hope they can put aside their differences in the face of this growing apocalyptic threat.” Also Read - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, Spider-Man: Miles Morales are coming to PC: Check details

Marvel, marvel's midnight suns

Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Scarlet Witch in action. Image: Marvel Entertainment

The game has two unlockable heroes revealed at the event are Spider-Man, as well Lilith’s corrupted army: the Fallen versions of Venom, Sabretooth, Scarlet Witch, and the Hulk.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Watch the trailer

Here’s the seven-minute trailer of Marvel’s Midnight Suns showcased at Summer Game Fest 2022:

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 5:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India at Rs 59,999
News
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India at Rs 59,999
Now you will be able to play Xbox games on Samsung smart TVs

Smart TVs

Now you will be able to play Xbox games on Samsung smart TVs

Last of Us Part 1 PS5, PC version announced

Gaming

Last of Us Part 1 PS5, PC version announced

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

How To

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

How to update your contact number on the Amazon app

How To

How to update your contact number on the Amazon app

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India at Rs 59,999

Last of Us Part 1 PS5, PC version announced

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check details

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check photos

Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups on Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know
iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999