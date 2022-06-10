The trailer of Marvel’s Midnight Suns turn-based strategy RPG game was released at the recent Summer Game Fest 2022 event. The seven-minute trailer confirmed quite a handful of details regarding the upcoming game, including release date, lead characters, storyline, devices it will be released on and more. Also Read - Marvel's 'I am Groot' animated series to arrive on Disney Plus: How and when to watch

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on October 7

Earlier slated to release in March 2022, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will now arrive on October 7. It is now available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Marvel Entertainment has further confirmed that the Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released at a later date. Also Read - Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney Plus this month

Developed by Firaxis Games, the game will “embrace the supernatural side of the Marvel Universe. As per the company blog, “When Lilith and her demonic horde join forces with Hydra, an unlikely team of Super Heroes will rise up under your leadership as The Hunter. As The Hunter, your job is to unite legends like Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Blade and build the team that will serve as Earth’s last line of defense against the underworld – but you better hope they can put aside their differences in the face of this growing apocalyptic threat.” Also Read - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, Spider-Man: Miles Morales are coming to PC: Check details

The game has two unlockable heroes revealed at the event are Spider-Man, as well Lilith’s corrupted army: the Fallen versions of Venom, Sabretooth, Scarlet Witch, and the Hulk.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Watch the trailer

Here’s the seven-minute trailer of Marvel’s Midnight Suns showcased at Summer Game Fest 2022: