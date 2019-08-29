comscore Marvel's Spider-Man gets a Game Of The Year Edition
Marvel's Spider-Man gets a Game Of The Year Edition

And alongside God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man was among the most exciting games launched last year.

  Published: August 29, 2019 9:56 AM IST
Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition

Japanese company Sony released the Marvel’s Spider-Man back in September 7 of 2018. The game is a PlayStation 4 exclusive developed by Insomniac Games. And alongside God of War, it was among the most exciting games launched last year. And now Sony has announced a Game Of The Year Edition for Spider-Man which is now available to buy. This comes close to the one year anniversary of the launch of the game. “We feel privileged to be repeating the same thing over and over again – thank you for all of your amazing support of Insomniac Games and Marvel’s Spider-Man since the web-slinger landed on the PlayStation 4 system.” says the Sony PlayStation blog.

As for the Spider-Man Game Of The Year Edition it features the full game, along with a voucher for the entire Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC – a three-chapter narrative to the game that tells its own spectacular, post-game story. To be clear the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC already released before and Spider-Man Game Of The Year Edition will be bundling the two together. The reason for this is stated as, “We’ve been blown away by your response to Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps and we’re excited the Game of the Year Edition will expose it to even more players.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game Of The Year Edition: Price

The combined price of this Spider-Man Game Of The Year Edition is $39.99. This makes it a huge discount on the main game. And on top of that players will get the DLC as well which seems like a great deal for the price. Players can still get Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps on PlayStation Store for just $24.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man Game Of The Year Edition can be bought online right now from the PlayStation Store, but we don’t know about Indian prices yet.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2019 9:56 AM IST

