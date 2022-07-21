Insomniac Games had announced the launch of their popular Marvel’s Spider-Man game for PCs. Now, the studio has revealed more details about the PC version of the game. Insomniac gives us a glimpse at the features and enhancements in the upcoming version. The Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be releasing on August 12 for PC. Also Read - Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder leaked online: All you need to know

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Version

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC version will be offering extensive configurability to PC users with varying hardware, as well as introducing some new techniques and tools to better the overall experience. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass now available on Flipkart: Check eligibility

The developers will be providing ray-traced reflections across the game for those with hardware that supports it. Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel’s New York. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders now live on Flipkart: Check complete process here

The creators claim that NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

Players will not only be able to choose output resolutions, but also support a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.

Customization Options

The developers are offering multiple peripherals and customization options With PlayStation DualSense wireless controller support, PC players will be able to experience adaptive trigger feedback and haptic response.

During gameplay and in the game’s UI, players Mouse and keyboard will provide a completely different customizable control option. With Steam Input support, there are multiple remapping options, and the game will also offer multiple accessibility features.

Pre-order benefits

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will also be offering a pre-purchase item pack. If you pre-purchase ahead of the game’s launch, this is what you’ll get:

-Early unlock for three Spider-Man suits

-The tech-heavy Iron Spider Suit

-The one-of-a-kind Spider-Punk Suit

-The original Velocity Suit

-An early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget

-5 extra skill points to spend on Spidey upgrades