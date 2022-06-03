At the June 2022 State of Play showcase, Sony announced that its Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered from Insomniac Games will release on PC on August 12 this year. The game will be available for purchase on Steam and Epic Games Store. For the unversed, the game was originally launched as a PS5 title. The pricing of this game is still unknown. Sony also showed off a trailer of this upcoming Marvel game. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also confirmed to arrive on PC in fall 2022. Also Read - Marvel Snap, a digital card game announced for Mobile and PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered PC release date announced

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered joins PlayStation-exclusive games like God of War, Days Gone, and Horizon: Zero Dawn. Marvel's Spider-man is about an experienced Peter Parker who fights big crime and villains like Doc Ock in Marvel's New York.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales to arrive on PC this fall

Additionally, Sony has also confirmed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also release this fall. In this version, Miles is adjusting to his new home in East Harlem while following the footsteps of Peter Parker. He fights off villains when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC! Experience our original Spider-Man story on August 12, 2022 when it launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store.#SpiderManPC #BeGreater pic.twitter.com/69kqPy9O5W — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 2, 2022

As per the company blog, “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC will include the full main story and its continued narrative in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC, which features three accompanying story chapters in Peter Parker’s journey along with additional missions and challenges for players to discover.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered trailer

Check out the trailer of this upcoming game showcased at the June 2022 State of Play showcase:



For the unversed, Sony is also working on bringing some of its most popular gaming titles to OTT platforms. The Japanese conglomerate is expected to bring titles like God of War, Horizon, and even the hyper-realistic racing game, Gran Turismo to OTT platforms.