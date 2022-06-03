comscore Sony announced PC launch timelines of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, Spider-Man: Miles Morales
News

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, Spider-Man: Miles Morales are coming to PC: Check details

Gaming

Sony has announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered will release on PC on August 12, 2022, while Miles Morales will come this fall.

Untitled design - 2022-06-03T091648.119

At the June 2022 State of Play showcase, Sony announced that its Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered from Insomniac Games will release on PC on August 12 this year. The game will be available for purchase on Steam and Epic Games Store. For the unversed, the game was originally launched as a PS5 title. The pricing of this game is still unknown. Sony also showed off a trailer of this upcoming Marvel game. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also confirmed to arrive on PC in fall 2022. Also Read - Marvel Snap, a digital card game announced for Mobile and PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered PC release date announced

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered joins PlayStation-exclusive games like God of War, Days Gone, and Horizon: Zero Dawn. Marvel’s Spider-man is about an experienced Peter Parker who fights big crime and villains like Doc Ock in Marvel’s New York. Also Read - Top May 2022 movie releases: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Morbius, The Kashmir Files and more

Spider-Man: Miles Morales to arrive on PC this fall

Additionally, Sony has also confirmed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also release this fall. In this version, Miles is adjusting to his new home in East Harlem while following the footsteps of Peter Parker. He fights off villains when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home. Also Read - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel films, series to watch before the film

As per the company blog, “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC will include the full main story and its continued narrative in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC, which features three accompanying story chapters in Peter Parker’s journey along with additional missions and challenges for players to discover.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered trailer

Check out the trailer of this upcoming game showcased at the June 2022 State of Play showcase:

For the unversed, Sony is also working on bringing some of its most popular gaming titles to OTT platforms. The Japanese conglomerate is expected to bring titles like God of War, Horizon, and even the hyper-realistic racing game, Gran Turismo to OTT platforms.

  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 10:00 AM IST

