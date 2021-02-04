Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Launch date, price, platforms and more

BioWare has announced that it will be launching its much-awaited Mass Effect Legendary Edition on May 14. The game will be a 4K remastered edition of the popular Mass Effect trilogy. The developer has announced that the game will be made available on PC, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S/X. Also Read - Sony confirms it sold whopping 4.5 million PS5 consoles in just 92 days

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Price

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Price

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be made available at Rs 3,999 in India and at $60 in the US. The game will be made available on PC via EA Play, Origin and Steam. It will also be made available on PC, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S/X.

What is Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a remastered compilation of all three Mass Effect trilogy games. Apart from this, the game will also include 40 DLCs (Downloadable Content), which will span new stories, weapons and more.

The new game edition will feature 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR imaging gameplay, improved character designs, textures and VFX. BioWare has also added new graphical elements like depth-of-field, shadows, improved lighting and volumetrics. From the trailers, the game looks much more realistic and modern from the three original games.

The game will offer 60fps gameplay with reduced loading times and support for 21:9 widescreen monitors.

Apart from the graphical improvements, the Legendary Edition will also let players create custom characters with a high level of customisation.

A bit about the game

Mass Effect is a military science fiction game that takes place in a fictional version of the Milky Way towards in around the year 2150.

The original trilogy revolves around a soldier named Commander Shepard, who has to save the galaxy from an alien race known as the Reapers and their agents.

The game series starts off with Shepard investigating Saren, whom Shepard slowly comes to understand is operating under the guidance of Sovereign, a Reaper left behind in the Milky Way. Your purpose is to stop the alien invasion.