MediaTek introduces new Helio G35 and G25 gaming series chipsets

News

MediaTek introduces Helio G35 and Helio G25 gaming series chipsets

Gaming

Both MediaTek chips feature Arm Cortex-A53 CPUs, operating up to 2GHz and 2.3GHz for the MediaTek Helio G25 and G35 chips.

  Published: June 30, 2020 5:14 PM IST
Mediatek Helio G25

Taiwanese chipset maker MediaTek has launched its new smartphone gaming-focused G series – the MediaTek Helio G25and G35 chipsets. The new chips feature MediaTek HyperEngine game technology. “Mobile gaming is now the preferred mode of entertainment across market segments, and MediaTek expanded its G-series to meet the huge demand for competitively priced, mainstream gaming smartphones,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek. Also Read - Huawei could use Mediatek chipsets on its flagship phones from 2021

“The MediaTek Helio G25 and G35 chips offer smartphone users premium features included in our other G-series family, including enhanced power efficiency, optimum performance, seamless gameplay, and enhanced photography,” he added. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 5,000mAh battery and more

Both chips feature Arm Cortex-A53 CPUs, operating up to 2GHz and 2.3GHz for the MediaTek Helio G25 and G35 chips. The chips feature IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPUs. This speeds of up to 650MHz and up to 680 MHz for the MediaTek Helio G25 and G35, respectively. Both the MediaTek Helio G25 and G35 have optimal power efficiency says the company due to the use of 12nm FinFET production process. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with MediaTek Helio P35 to go on sale at 12PM: Price, specs

MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology

The chips feature an enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine, for intelligent resource management. When the Wi-Fi signal is weak, the technology intelligently triggers Wi-Fi and LTE concurrency. MediaTek HyperEngine also lets users defer calls, while in a game. The technology also ensures intelligent and dynamic management of the CPU, GPU, and memory.

Helio G25 and G35: Details

Multi-camera smartphones

MediaTek’s newest chips support multi-camera smartphones and include a hardware depth engine for dual camera bokeh photography. The G25 supports a single camera mode of up to 21MP at 30fps, while the G35 supports up to 25MP cameras andAI enhanced camera features including simulated bokeh effects.

Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engines mitigate warped (‘jello effect’) videos. The chips enable brands to adopt AI-camera enhancements such as AI beautification, Smart Photo Album, and enhance precision in bokeh captures.

Fast and reliable connectivity

The chips feature integrated 4G LTE WorldMode modems, including dual 4G SIM support. This allows VoLTE/ViLTE on both connections. The chips offer MediaTek TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology, which actively detects signal quality to provide the best connection, with low power consumption.

Integrated Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support simultaneous co-existence. The new MediaTek Helio G25 and G35, are focused on the mainstream smartphones category

