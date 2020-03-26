comscore Meltdown map now live on Call of Duty: Mobile | BGR India
News

Meltdown map now live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Meltdown map was announced in the previous update patch notes of Call of Duty: Mobile.

  • Published: March 26, 2020 1:14 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Meltdown map

The devs of Call of Duty: Mobile had announced that it is going to get a classic from Black Ops II, called Meltdown map. This was announced in the previous update patch notes. The map is now live in the game which has been announced in a new tweet. The Meltdown map may be making its debut on Call of Duty: Mobile but it has been a classic from Black Ops II. The map has a lot of space and is built around a nuclear power plant. It has a lot of cover which provides long drawn out fights as well as aggressive plays.

Related Stories


Since this map is pretty large this is also a great place to snipe. Call of Duty recently added the Heavy Shot Event is the latest in-game event of the battle royale title. The event lets users grind and get the KN-44 assault rifle and Prophet Sight character skins for free. Read on to see how you can bag these freebies during the event.

The Heavy Shot event is the first Call of Duty event that the game added in its free gun and character rewards for free to play players. There are more such events like this expected to come later in the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile adds fan-favourite Meltdown map from Black Ops II

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile adds fan-favourite Meltdown map from Black Ops II

To be eligible for the Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event freebies, you first need to grind in multiplayer mode for a total of 100XP. The event features a total of 12 tasks in the event. You, however, need not do all of them. You need to complete only some of the 12 tasks to get 100XP. However, note that completing the remaining two tasks will get you 120XP.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2020 1:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Swatch launches Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar smartwatch for Rs 75,250: Check features
Wearables
Swatch launches Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar smartwatch for Rs 75,250: Check features
Samsung, Qualcomm unveil new chips for TWS earbuds

News

Samsung, Qualcomm unveil new chips for TWS earbuds

Meltdown map now live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Meltdown map now live on Call of Duty: Mobile

iPhone maker Foxconn and Wistron Corp suspend production

News

iPhone maker Foxconn and Wistron Corp suspend production

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Realme to absorb GST hike, not bump price of Narzo series

Samsung, Qualcomm unveil new chips for TWS earbuds

iPhone maker Foxconn and Wistron Corp suspend production

Redmi K30 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Huawei to extend product warranty till June

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meltdown map now live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Meltdown map now live on Call of Duty: Mobile
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to introduce a whole new map

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to introduce a whole new map
Call of Duty: Warzone may be getting a new limited time mode soon

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone may be getting a new limited time mode soon
Call of Duty: Warzone garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks
WATCH: American surprises Chinese PUBG players by speaking Mandarin

Gaming

WATCH: American surprises Chinese PUBG players by speaking Mandarin

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Tab A हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया कैंपेन #IndiaKaBattleRoyale

Xiaomi Face Mask पेटेंट को मिली मंजूरी, होगा ज्यादा सुरक्षित

Oppo Reno Ace 2 स्मार्टफोन 65W फास्ट चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Royole FlexPai 2 फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

News

Realme to absorb GST hike, not bump price of Narzo series
News
Realme to absorb GST hike, not bump price of Narzo series
Samsung, Qualcomm unveil new chips for TWS earbuds

News

Samsung, Qualcomm unveil new chips for TWS earbuds
iPhone maker Foxconn and Wistron Corp suspend production

News

iPhone maker Foxconn and Wistron Corp suspend production
Redmi K30 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

News

Redmi K30 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Huawei to extend product warranty till June

News

Huawei to extend product warranty till June