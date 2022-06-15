comscore Meta rolling out Voice Mode in Horizon Worlds
News

Meta rolling out Voice Mode in Horizon Worlds: Check details

Gaming

Horizon Worlds is available for people 18 and above to download for free on Quest 2 in the US, Canada, and the UK.

horizon worlds

Meta rolling out Voice Mode in Horizon Worlds

Meta has announced a new setting known as Voice Mode in Horizon Worlds that will give people more control over their experience. The feature, to begin rolling out in the next few weeks, will allow the Quest 2 VR headset users to choose how they hear people who aren’t on the friends list, including the option to not hear unwanted conversations at all. Also Read - WhatsApp users can now transfer message data from Android to an iPhone

“By default, you’ll hear all nearby users at the same volume, but with Voice Mode, you can easily switch to Garbled Voices, in which non-friends’ voices come across as unintelligible, friendly sounds,” said the company in an update. Also Read - Amazon to launch its inaugural drone delivery service this year: All you need to know

If you enable Garbled Voices, strangers will see an indicator that you can’t hear them so they don’t feel like you’re ignoring them. Also Read - Airtel launches its first multiplex in the Metaverse: Check details

“But if you do want to hear what they’re saying, you can simply raise one hand with the controller to your ear to temporarily un-garble them without having to add them as a friend,” explained the company. Horizon Worlds will also begin rolling in the UK this week on Quest 2 for people 18 years of age or older. “We plan to keep rolling out Horizon Worlds to more countries in Europe later this summer,” Meta said.

If you enable Garbled Voices, strangers will see an indicator that you can’t hear them so they don’t feel like you’re ignoring them. But if you do want to hear what they’re saying, you can simply raise one hand with the controller to your ear to temporarily un-garble them without having to add them as a friend.

Horizon Worlds is available for people 18 and above to download for free on Quest 2 in the US, Canada, and the UK. Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last week that Quest 2 VR headset will get Horizon Home as part of a new update.

The functionality will help users create their own environments without using third-party apps. Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can discover new places with friends, build unique worlds of your own, and form teams to compete in action-packed games.

The Horizon Worlds social metaverse platform is currently available only on the company’s Quest VR headsets.

IANS

  Published Date: June 15, 2022 11:52 AM IST

